After announcing a full rebrand from Facebook to Meta, the entire app portfolio of the social media giant is now reflecting this change on the Google Play Store. Spotted by Android Police, searching for “Facebook” will pull up all of the apps that you’ve likely been using for years. However, the developer no longer lists Facebook but “Meta Platforms, Inc.” It’s important to note that many of the apps that you’re used to will not be changing name. As AP notes, this is simply a change of the corporate identity that was confirmed during the recent Facebook Connect event.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO