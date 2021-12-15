ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing F1 title

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton picked up a new title only days after losing one on the track. The seven-time Formula One champion received a knighthood on Wednesday at Windsor Castle but declined to speak to the media afterward. In a controversial finish on Sunday, Max Verstappen...

wtop.com

