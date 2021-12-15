Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing F1 title

Australia inched closer to winning the second Ashes Test Monday, taking the key wicket of Ben Stokes as England limped to the first break on day five at 142 for six, still needing to bat out two more sessions to salvage an unlikely draw.
The visitors resumed the pink ball Test in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a nominal 468 to win and needing a miracle to avoid going 2-0 down in the five-Test series.
They lost two more wickets in the opening session, with Stokes, who had scored 12, and Ollie Pope on four succumbing to relentless pressure from left-arm pace bowler Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
At dinner in the day-night encounter, Jos Buttler was 16 not out and Chris Woakes unbeaten on 28, with England still 326 runs from victory and needing to survive two sessions with the second new ball due after just six more overs.
