Inflation This Year and Next

Cover picture for the articleAfter a difficult couple of years, Americans are now feeling the pinch of higher prices. The cost of fuel, utility bills, weekly grocery shops, and so forth are rocketing, hurting consumer wallets just as they prepare to spend big for the holiday season. On Nov. 10, the Bureau of...

CNN

Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Unnerved by surging prices, the Bank of England...
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
FXStreet.com

Fed's Daly: Expects above-trend GDP growth next year and for inflation to moderate

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Friday that she expects above-trend GDP growth in 2022 and for inflation to moderate, according to Reuters citing Daly's comments in a WSJ interview. Additional Takeaways:. “Expects unemployment rate to fall below 4% next year.”. “Is bullish on the...
CNBC

How bad is inflation? Even millionaires are worried about it.

Inflation is the number one economic fear among millionaires for the first time in recent history, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Government dysfunction was also a concern among the investors surveyed. For the wealthy and affluent, inflation brings the threat of higher interest rates, which increases the cost of...
