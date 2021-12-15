ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple headstones damaged after drunk driver drove through College Place cemetery

By Neil Fischer
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
College Place Police

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — A man from Milton-Freewater was arrested Tuesday afternoon for driving under the influence after driving into a cemetery and hitting multiple headstones, according to the College Place Police Department.

The College Place Police Department responded to Mt. Hope Cemetery around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a suspicious person that had driven into the cemetery.

Police say a witness told them that the man stumbled out of the truck and around the cemetery.

The College Place Police Department says Mark Medina, 67, left the roadway and drove into the cemetery where he struck multiple headstones.

Medina was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail for DUI, reckless driving and hit-and-run charges.

The College Place Police Department says Mt. Hope Cemetery management is working on notifying families that have been affected by this incident.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

