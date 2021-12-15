ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria City Council adopts storm drainage master plan updates

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria is now in a position to pursue drainage solutions based on accurate data. On Dec. 7, the City Council adopted a series of updates to the storm drainage master plan.

Victoria’s previous storm drainage master plan was adopted in 2007. Rather than creating a new plan, the Council adopted a series of recommendations to account for changes to the community’s needs. The recommendations were built from data collected by CivilTech Engineering. Public surveys and stakeholder input also contributed.

Storm drainage master plan – Dry land for development

During the study, CivilTech appraised 1,358 acres of undeveloped land in Victoria. It identified drainage problems that could prevent development. The engineering firm suggested drainage strategies in five separate regions, which will assist with opening these areas for development.

CivilTech also recommended that the City consider options to improve drainage and detention in the Jim Branch and Marcado Creek watersheds. Victoria intends to pursue grant funding from the Texas Water Development Board for this project.

Rising rainfall

According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, rainfall forecasts in Victoria have increased since the storm drainage master plan was last updated. The updates will utilize current NOAA data to development new standards for drainage and detention systems.

The City of Victoria plans to establish a flood monitoring program to improve officials’ understanding of which areas are most vulnerable to flooding. The program will include implementing automated gauges and high-water marks or cataloguing flooded buildings and street ponding locations.

Scheduled maintenance

The plan also includes recommendations to build a channel erosion repair/cleaning program and a drainage maintenance program. These programs will help to improve existing problems with Victoria’s drainage channels. It will also establish a more routine maintenance schedule.

As the City implements the master plan, officials will continue to listen to residents’ needs. They will also take public input into account. You can provide a comment or suggestion regarding Victoria’s drainage by contacting Public Works at 361-485-3380 or kgill@victoriatx.gov.

You can follow the City of Victoria, Texas – Government on Facebook for more news and updates.

