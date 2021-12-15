ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Just in time for Christmas, Kronos payroll and HR cloud software goes offline due to ransomware

By Brandon Vigliarolo
TechRepublic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attack has led to an outage expected to last weeks, leaving companies scrambling to make payroll with the holidays right around the corner. We're experiencing yet another incident in which cyberattacks can affect the real world: UKG, makers of payroll and HR software, have reported a ransomware attack that has...

www.techrepublic.com

CBS News

Nightmare before Christmas: What to know about the Log4j vulnerability

A vulnerability living inside a Java-based software known as "Log4j" shook the internet this week. The list of potential victims encompasses nearly a third of all web servers in the world, according to cybersecurity firm Cybereason. Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Oracle, Cisco, Google, and one of the world's most popular video games, Minecraft count themselves among the slew of tech and industry giants running the popular software code that U.S. officials estimate have left hundreds of millions of devices exposed.
SOFTWARE
WNYT

HR, payroll management company Kronos hit by hackers

HR management company Ultimate Kronos Group has been hit by a ransomware attack. It's causing problems for people who use the cloud-based system for accessing payroll, handling timesheets and managing workforces. Kronos Workforce Central has also been hit. It is affecting the pay for employees at the Pepsi and Hannaford...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Kronos hit with ransomware, warns of data breach and 'several week' outage

HR management platform Kronos has been hit with a ransomware attack, revealing that information from many of its high-profile customers may have been accessed. UKG, Kronos' parent company, said the vital service will be out for "several weeks" and urged customers to "evaluate and implement alternative business continuity protocols related to the affected UKG solutions."
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kronos#Cloud Software#Christmas#Private Cloud#Log4shell#Ukg#Log4j#Kpc#Workforce Central#Telestaff#Healthcare Extensions
healthleadersmedia.com

Kronos Cyberattack May Affect HR Operations in Healthcare

Healthcare management software provider Kronos has notified clients, including those in healthcare, that a Dec. 11 cyberattack knocked down several platforms. — Kronos has advised clients that a ransomware attack has disabled several of its cloud-based platforms, including its UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling solutions.
SOFTWARE
Boston Globe

Kronos warns cyberattack may knock HR software offline for weeks

Ultimate Kronos Group subsidiary Kronos, a provider of payroll and time-sheet software, said it suffered a ransomware attack that may force its systems offline for weeks. The company became aware of the issue Saturday and began steps to “investigate and mitigate” it, according to a message the company sent to its customers and posted on its website. Kronos said it was “working with leading cyber-security experts to assess and resolve the situation,” but warned users to find alternative options given the delay expected before its software is working again.
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

Kronos Ransomware Outage Drives Widespread Payroll Chaos

Kronos, the workforce-management provider, said a weeks-long outage of its cloud services is in the offing, just in time to hamstring end-of-year HR activities like bonuses and vacation tracking. Kronos, the workforce management platform, has been hit with a ransomware attack that it says will leave its cloud-based services unavailable...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Tesla
benefitspro.com

Kronos ransomware attack: Systems may be offline for weeks

A ransomware attack on Ultimate Kronos Group may keep its systems offline for weeks. The attack has affected only customers who use the Kronos Private Cloud. “We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, have alerted our affected customers and informed the authorities, and are working with leading cybersecurity experts,” a company spokesperson told NPR. “We recognize the seriousness of the issue and have mobilized all available resources to support our customers and are working diligently to restore the affected services.”
TECHNOLOGY
iheart.com

UKG - Ultimate Kronos Group - Hacked. Payroll/HR Services Down

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), was hit with an apparent ransomware attack Saturday night. The company only began to acknowledge the issue to impacted customers Monday morning when Executive Vice President emailed this note to impacted customers:. Communications sent to impacted Kronos Private Cloud (KPC) customers beginning December, 13 at 12:45AM...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Kronos ransomware attack: The nightmare that could hit paychecks right before Christmas

Kronos, a multinational workforce management platform, has been hit by a ransomware attack that the company said could force its system offline for several weeks. According to parent company Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), the attack disrupted Kronos Private Cloud solutions, which stores data for UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions. Workforce Central is the software that employees use to schedule shifts, log absences, and clock in and out of work. UKG said it became aware of the incident after detecting “unusual activity” on Saturday, and began taking steps to “investigate and mitigate” it. It has since enlisted top cybersecurity experts to resolve the situation, but warned that its software could stay down for a while.
PUBLIC SAFETY
siliconangle.com

Ransomware strikes workflow solutions provider Kronos via suspected Log4shell exploit

A ransomware attack has struck workflow management solutions provider Kronos Inc. and knocked services offline. UKG Inc., the parent company of Kronos, said today that the ransomware attack could result in its services being out for “several weeks.” The company even suggested that its customers should seek other ways to facilitate payroll payments and human resources-related activities.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to install Qubes OS as a virtual machine

Qubes OS defines itself modestly as "a reasonably secure operating system." It might actually be one of the safest operating systems, often used by pros who are most concerned with computer security. Qubes OS is a free open-source operating system that's fully security-oriented. It leverages Xen-based virtualization, which allows the...
COMPUTERS
roboticstomorrow.com

Big Trends in Offline Programming Software for Robot

As technology advances, the industry is seeing many changes and enhancements to OLP. Let’s take a look at some of the future trends. When manufacturing facilities first started to use robots, the robots were massive, cumbersome, and task-specific. One robot did the welding, another the grinding, and another the assembly. Repairing, updating, and resetting required significant production downtime, and the robots needed a large footprint to operate safely. They were costly, required skilled technicians to operate them, and were often out of reach for small and mid-sized manufacturing operations. Robots were chosen for the task, and it was not uncommon to have several different robot brands within the same manufacturing operation. That required programmers to be versed in several different programming languages, which complicated training, parts management, maintenance, and software updates.
COMPUTERS
Bank Info Security

HR Platform UKG Says Cloud Solutions Hit With Ransomware

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story. Ultimate Kronos Group, or UKG, a U.S.-based multinational firm that provides workforce management and human resource management services, says that its private cloud service has fallen victim to a ransomware attack, according to posts on UKG's customer support feed. An executive with the company says service restoration may take "several weeks."
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

AWS outage: Our bad, admits Amazon, albeit vaguely

It turns out the widespread December 7 AWS outage was caused by Amazon's own software, and its response was hampered by … its own software. What does Amazon's postmortem actually tell us?. The December 7 AWS outage that hobbled Amazon's own operations and took a wide range of its...
TECHNOLOGY
theregister.com

Ransomwared payroll provider leaks data on 38,000 Australian government workers

Personal information describing names, addresses, bank account details, and taxation IDs of 38,000 Australian government employees has been leaked to the dark web after a ransomware attack. The treasurer of the Australian State of South Australia, Rob Lucas, today revealed the source of the leak: outsourced payroll provider Frontier Software.
PUBLIC SAFETY

