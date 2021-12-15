ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: No. 4 — Doja Cat

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this year’s update of our ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, Billboard is counting down our staff picks for the top 10 pop stars of 2021 for the rest of this week. At No. 4, we remember the year in Doja Cat — a captivating pop-rap eccentric who took...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
Washington Post

At Jingle Ball, Megan Thee Stallion made the TikTok stars sound like stocking stuffers

After going virtual in 2020, the Jingle Ball returned to Capital One Arena on Tuesday night for iHeartRadio’s annual showcase of its shiniest toys. Thousands of tweeny boppers in blue-lit antlers, hundreds of slightly older siblings and handfuls of parents filled the audience for a night that served as a reminder that although TikTok is now inextricably intertwined with pop music, it doesn’t deliver as much joy to the world.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance

Two of 2021's hottest pop rappers were Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Both releasing massive albums with extravagant rollouts, Doja and Lil Nas dominated charts and captured the attention of music-lovers all year long. Over the weekend, the two stars joined forces for a unique performance. On Friday (Dec....
MUSIC
thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Adele
Person
Doja Cat
HollywoodLife

Saweetie Slays Sexy Performances Of ‘Icy Type’, ‘My Type’ & ‘Best Friend’ On ‘SNL’

Saweetie brought the house down on ‘SNL’! The ‘My Type’ rapper looked sensational as she showed off her dance moves and performed her new song for the 1st time. Saweetie, 28, brought the energy for her Saturday Night Live debut! The rapper opened with a couple of her biggest hits, including a jazz version of banger “My Type.” She stunned in a Cinderella style gown as she showed off her bright red hair on the Nov. 20 episode, giving us all the 1920’s showgirl vibes. The performance was an unexpected turn from Saweetie, who pulled it off with her two dancers effortlessly.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Doja Cat’s futuristic new music video for ‘Woman’

Doja Cat has shared a futuristic new video for her single, ‘Woman’ – watch it below. The video sees Doja team up with Teyana Taylor and Guetcha and is directed by Janelle Monáe and H.E.R.’s childartiste. Doja Cat also partnered with Girls Who Code to create DojaCode, an interactive music...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Answers Jingle Ball Performance Critics With Twerk Video

Unfazed and unbothered, Saweetie returns to social media to show her critics that she stands ten toes down on her performances. The rapper has been staking her claim in the industry and this year, Saweetie landed two Grammy nominations. As she celebrates her successes, she continues to take to coveted stages to perform her biggest hits including "My Type" and "Best Friend."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chloe’s ‘Have Mercy’ Hits No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart

Chloe has no mercy for the competition on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as her single, “Have Mercy,” races to No. 1 on the list dated Dec. 18. The song advances 5-1 thanks to a 12% surge in plays in the week ending Dec. 9, according to MRC Data, and becomes the week’s most-played song at U.S. monitored R&B/hip-hop radio stations.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Stars#Billboard#Pop Culture#Popular Music#Vma#Tiktok#The Silhouette Challenge#Bts
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Gets Harsh Reactions To Jingle Ball Performance

Many artists know the downfall of receiving negative feedback from the public. Whether it comes in the form of constructive criticism, harsh remarks, or vicious trolling, rappers will certainly hear the hand-to-heart truth from their fans and foes. Saweetie has taken several hits regarding her live performances, and her recent iHeartRadio display made her a trending topic once again.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Her Fans Went Along For the Ride:’ Songwriter Matt Squire on Ariana Grande’s ‘Put Your Hearts Up’ at 10

It all started with a phone call, and an initial pitch, from Ariana Grande’s team. On the receiving end of the call was Matt Squire, a songwriter who specializes in identity crafting and helping artists develop — or redevelop — their sound, and he was presented the opportunity to work with the budding 18-year-old pop star in early-to-mid 2011. Universal Republic Records, now simply Republic Records, even sent him a few “demo”-sounding tracks — but Squire, who had already worked with One Direction on their debut album Up All Night earlier in the year on top of his many years of sound-searching, couldn’t really tell the full extent of Grande’s musical talent just through what he was presented with. And truthfully, he hadn’t heard of her before those conversations began.
MUSIC
The Independent

Doja Cat says she instantly stopped smoking after taking acid: ‘It’s very interesting how that worked’

Doja Cat has claimed that taking acid helped her stop smoking cigarettes.The singer, 26, opened up about taking the hallucinogenic in a new interview.She told Rolling Stone that it was her “last trip” that “made me quit a lot of my habits”, including smoking.“Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after a while,” she said. “My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits.”“I was smoking lots of cigarettes. But I quit smoking because of the acid I took. I haven’t been able to...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy