ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

No hate crime charges for Instacart driver accused of destroying groceries

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUVVk_0dNXBg9T00

BLAINE, Minn. — An Instacart driver accused of running over a couple’s groceries because of the couple’s support for law enforcement has been cited, but will not face hate crime charges.

An elderly couple placed an Instacart order for groceries on Dec. 6, and when they were delivered, police say the Instacart driver drove over the groceries repeatedly in the driveway and tucked the receipt for the groceries in the couple’s Christmas wreath with a note that contained a derogatory message, KARE reported. Police said the note indicated that the driver behaved the way she did because the couple had a sign supporting law enforcement in their yard.

Police said the 36-year-old Instacart driver would be cited for criminal damage to property, but that “the facts of the case do not meet the elements required for an enhancement to a hate crime” because the alleged act did not involve a protected class (such as race, religion or sexual orientation), WCCO reported.

A GoFundMe for the couple started by a member of their family received more than $12,000 in donations as of Wednesday.

In a statement, Instacart told KARE that the driver was fired and the couple’s order was refunded.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Missing Adult Alert issued for Huber Heights Man

Huber Heights Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for Walter Barton of Riverside. Barton suffers from memory loss with other health issues and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Barton is 89 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds with white hair and...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Indiana police discover body at bottom of 20-foot hole

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Police in Indiana discovered a body at the bottom of a 20-foot hole in Terre Haute, authorities said. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the body was found at the bottom of what was believed to be an old well, the Tribune-Star of Terre Haute reported.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Blaine, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Blaine, MN
WHIO Dayton

Coroner called to respond after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting on Knecht Drive, but was unable to confirm additional details on possible victims. News Center 7 crew reports seeing a coroner arrive to the intersection of North...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
52K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy