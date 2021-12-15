ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Double murderer who sexually assaulted bodies in hospital mortuaries will die in jail

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 dead women and girls in hospital mortuaries will never be released from prison.

David Fuller, 67, beat and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

He also filmed himself abusing at least 102 corpses, including a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds, and a 100-year-old woman over 12 years before his arrest in December 2020.

Fuller attacked his victims in the mortuaries of the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he had worked as an electrician since 1989.

He pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Knell and Ms Pierce days into his Maidstone Crown Court trial after previously admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsNix_0dNXBBz400
Caroline Pierce was killed in 1987 (Family/PA) (PA Media)

He also pleaded guilty to 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 victims in mortuaries between 2008 and November 2020.

They included the sexual penetration of a corpse, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving sexual interference with a corpse and taking indecent images of children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gFy7_0dNXBBz400
Caroline Pierce was killed in Grosvenor Park, Tunbridge Wells (Kent Police/PA) (PA Media)

Fuller was handed two whole life sentence for the murders with a concurrent 12-year term for his other crimes.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb QC told Fuller he had spent 45 years living “an outwardly mild and ordinary life”

“You were described as a man who was good under pressure, while in seclusion you committed acts of the deepest darkness,” the judge said.

“Having killed two young women who were full of the promise of life you became a vulture, picking your victims from among the dead, within the hidden world of hospital mortuaries which you were left free to inhabit, simply because you had a swipe card.

“The depravity of what you did reveals that your conscience is seared, calloused over.

“The sentence I am about to pass means you will spend every day of the rest of your life in prison.”

The Government has announced an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected and promised to look at the maximum sentence for necrophilia, which is currently two years in jail.

Ms Knell was found dead in her apartment in Guildford Road on June 23 1987 while Ms Pierce was snatched five months later on November 24 outside her home in Grosvenor Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIked_0dNXBBz400
Wendy Knell was murdered by David Fuller (Family/PA) (PA Media)

Her naked body was discovered in a water-filled dyke at St Mary-in-the-Marsh on December 15.

Fuller was arrested for what have been dubbed the “Bedsit Murders” on December 3 last year following new analysis of decades-old DNA evidence, which linked him to the killings.

Images of him attacking corpses were discovered when officers searched his three-bedroom semi-detached home in the town of Heathfield, East Sussex, where he lived with his family.

Police know the names of 82 of the victims but a further 20 have not been identified and may never be.

Fuller sat in the dock with his head bowed in court, which heard dozens of impact statements from the relatives of his victims.

The mother of the nine-year-old girl faced Fuller in court as she said she felt “guilt” for leaving her daughter in hospital.

She said: “I have nothing, no way of closure, how will I make it up to her? How will I stand by her side now, and how will I nurse that little body that has been ruined and disrespected by that vile man?

“I am standing up for her now in front of him.

“It will haunt me forever and the rest of my life.

A statement from the family of the 100-year-old woman said: “My mother should have been safe at the mortuary and clearly she was not.

“She should never have had to have such an awful thing done to her.

“We have to live with this for the rest of our lives and I know we will all struggle with it.”

Oliver Saxby QC, defending, said: “He has caused untold pain and suffering to many, many people, and he knows it and he regrets that.”

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

‘Bad weed trip’ killer cleared of murder after admitting manslaughter

A cannabis user who stabbed, strangled and ran over his partner during a psychotic episode has been cleared of murder after admitting manslaughter. Jake Notman inflicted more than 30 stab wounds on 25-year-old university student Lauren Bloomer after eating a cannabis brownie at their home in Bingley Avenue, Tamworth, Staffordshire, in the early hours of Friday November 20 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#St Mary#Mortuary#Police#Kent And Sussex Hospital#Ms Knell#Maidstone Crown Court
12 News

'The victim was failed by so many': Former nurse who raped, impregnated incapacitated woman sentenced to 10 years in prison

PHOENIX — The former nurse who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating an incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare in 2018 has been sentenced. Nathan Sutherland was given a 10-year prison sentence and lifelong probation. Sutherland will also have to register as a sex offender and pay restitution. However, Judge Margaret B. LaBianca did grant Sutherland credit for 1,044 days he’s served in jail.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
inlander.com

Native woman who killed her alleged rapist gets more than 6 years in prison

A Native American woman who shot and killed her alleged rapist, and who initially claimed she did so in self-defense, was sentenced to more than six years in prison last week. The sentencing comes after Maddesyn George, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine. The case has drawn national attention and sparked local protests against her prosecution.
COLVILLE, WA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Sentenced To Life Without Parole In 11-Year-Old’s Rape

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of an 11-year-old girl outside a Dundalk school, authorities said. Royal Jamar Quinn, 26, received life without parole after a jury previously convicted him of first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape and kidnapping in connection with the 2019 attack. “He grabbed her off the school property, dragged her into a grassy area and unfortunately he sexually assaulted her,” said Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger. Before Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Battista handed down the life sentence, the court heard a victim impact...
BALTIMORE, MD
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac man who assaulted a woman sentenced to jail, probation

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who assaulted a woman earlier this year was sentenced to probation and jail Friday in Cass County Court. John Allen West, 55, of Chestnut Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and was sentenced to two years’ probation and 240 days in jail. He has credit for 138 days served and serve the rest at the Twin County Probation Center. He must pay $2,268.
The Independent

Triple killer faces life for murdering his newborn baby, toddler and girlfriend

Triple killer Jordan Monaghan is facing life behind bars after being convicted of murdering his newborn baby girl and toddler son by smothering, and six years later killing his new partner with a drug overdose.The 30-year-old, a manipulative and controlling gambling addict, obstructed the airways of his helpless children in separate murders in January and August, 2013.After further information came to light, police reviewed the deaths of Ruby, aged 24 days, and Logan, aged 21 months, and in 2018, Monaghan was arrested.He was on police bail for the child murders when he murdered his new girlfriend with a deadly cocktail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy