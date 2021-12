I am ashamed to admit that I have completely failed as a parent not once, but twice, this holiday season, and it is all that darn elf's fault!. My first fail happened 2 weeks ago on a Saturday night. My husband and I went to bed without performing our nightly routine, (get your mind out of the gutter, I'm talking about moving the elf here), but in the morning my oldest daughter actually saved the day. When she awoke and discovered the elf hadn't moved, and that I had fallen asleep on the couch, she yelled "Look Mom, you scared the elf sleeping on the couch, so she didn't move". It was a genius excuse that I totally ran with.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO