BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Senate has approved the nomination of Rachael Rollins to be the next U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. Rollins’s nomination stalled in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee when that panel deadlocked in September. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved to dislodge the nomination from committee last week, and the Senate voted 50-47 to advance the process forward.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO