Kylie Minogue looks Christmas ready in stunning white coat

By Bethan Rose Jenkins
goodhousekeeping.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Minogue looked ready for the festive season in a stunning white coat which is the ideal cover up for the winter months. Kylie wore the snowy white coat over a sparkling dress and looked ready for the Christmas party season ahead. In a photo shared to her Instagram...

