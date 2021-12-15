ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Back in scoring column

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Larkin delivered a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders. The young captain's...

www.cbssports.com

The Associated Press

Niederreiter scores 2, short-handed Carolina beats Red Wings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebreaker, and the short-handed Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Thursday night. Tony DeAngelo and Jack Drury, who made his NHL debut, joined Niederreiter with first-period goals,...
NHL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin records first-career hat trick [Video]

It may have taken a lot longer than most thought it would but Dylan Larkin has finally recorded his first-career hat trick for the Detroit Red Wings. Take a look as Larkin scores his third goal of the evening on a breakaway. Here are Larkin’s first and second goals of...
NHL
arcamax.com

Dylan Larkin dominates with hat trick in Detroit Red Wings' 5-2 win over New Jersey

A milestone performance on a milestone night offered a balm against the nearly hourly intrusion of pandemic protocol updates. Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin celebrated his first career hat trick Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, one of five games left on the NHL slate after five were postponed because of COVID-19. Coach Jeff Blashill was among the Wings who missed the game after testing positive, along with six players and an assistant coach.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To Seven Players, Two Staffers In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Three more Bruins players have landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic were all placed in protocol, along with one member of the Bruins team staff, bringing the grand total to six players and one staffer for Boston. This has all happened since Tuesday, when Boston placed Craig Smith and Brad Marchand in protocol. Patrice Bergeron was added on Wednesday. Update: Boston placed Oskar Steen and another staffer in protocol ahead of Thursday night’s game, bringing its total up to seven players and two staffers. The Bruins...
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL

