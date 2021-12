Last week CBS news reported on a story. In early December, a group of people got together to give one large tip to a server. The story would not have gained much steam except that the restaurant, that does not have tip sharing, wanted to split it between all the servers. The server went out and told the customer what the restaurant wanted, so the customer went back to complain. The restaurant split the money between the two servers that had worked at the table, but only after the customer went back in and forced them to do it. The restaurant in Arkansas was not happy with the server, so they fired her. That is the abridged version of the story, if you want the extended version, you can go here.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO