MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is gearing up for its holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. You may have noticed that the department has published when and where their sobriety checkpoints will be through the holiday season; they are legally required to do so. However, it will also be holding random safety checkpoints throughout the county and at some of the locations already listed.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO