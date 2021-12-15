ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Three Injured, One Critically, in Shooting in Torrance

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

TORRANCE (CNS) - Three people were injured, one critically, in a shooting in a parking lot of the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance last night.

Torrance Police Department officers were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. to the parking lot of the mall near a BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse and found several shell casings in the area, according to a department spokesperson.

Officers conducted an investigation and learned three to four suspects approached the three victims, opened fire and fled southbound across Carson Street to the mall's Dave & Buster's where they carjacked a Chevrolet SUV and fled.

Police learned the three shooting victims had been taken to Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center prior to their arrival at the scene. The victim of the carjacking was not injured.

One shooting victim was listed in critical condition, while the conditions of the other two were unknown, according to police.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

