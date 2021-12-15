Wellness Wednesday: Healthy Holiday Eating Tips

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new CBS poll shows 28% of vaccinated Americans feel confident that the COVID-19 vaccines will protect them from the virus and its variants, like Omicron. Fifty-seven percent feel somewhat confident, while 68% of Americans plan to gather with family and friends this holiday season. Jane Kanan will be celebrating Christmas with family. “They’re all about Christmas,” Kanan said. All of the adults are vaccinated. Her couple of family members who are traveling are taking a test beforehand. (credit: CBS) “We have two young kiddos that are not able to vaccinated yet, so kind of keeping all of our precautions surrounded that...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO