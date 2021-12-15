Padma Lakshmi's Response To This Party Scenario Has Twitter Laughing

Padma Lakshmi discussed the media's “icky” obsession with the paternity of her daughter, Krishna Thea, and why she chose to keep her family out of the public eye. The cookbook author, who gave birth to her daughter with Adam Dell in 2010, revealed on the newest episode of People's Me Becoming Mom podcast that she found the tabloid speculation over her decision to keep Dell's identity private to be absolutely “mortifying.” She explained, “I was sort of between relationships without going into the specifics. It definitely complicated the situation, and as we know, our society is a patriarchal society, so I knew that it was not the ideal way, obviously, to be in the situation I was in.” The Top Chef host and Dell first started dating in 2009, two years after her divorce from novelist Salman Rushdie.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO