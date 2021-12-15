ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Padma Lakshmi's Response To This Party Scenario Has Twitter Laughing

By Taylor Huang
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Would you like to have Padma Lakshmi at your next holiday party? Her recent post on Twitter reveals exactly what type of guest she would be. The Twitter account for Bravo's "Top Chef," which she hosts, recently shared a picture captioned, "You hear a knock on the door and find these...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Padma Lakshmi Calls the Media's Obsession With the Identity of Her Daughter's Father “Mortifying”

Padma Lakshmi discussed the media's “icky” obsession with the paternity of her daughter, Krishna Thea, and why she chose to keep her family out of the public eye. The cookbook author, who gave birth to her daughter with Adam Dell in 2010, revealed on the newest episode of People's Me Becoming Mom podcast that she found the tabloid speculation over her decision to keep Dell's identity private to be absolutely “mortifying.” She explained, “I was sort of between relationships without going into the specifics. It definitely complicated the situation, and as we know, our society is a patriarchal society, so I knew that it was not the ideal way, obviously, to be in the situation I was in.” The Top Chef host and Dell first started dating in 2009, two years after her divorce from novelist Salman Rushdie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The Massive Amount Of Tea Padma Lakshmi Drinks Every Day

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi revealed the approximate amount of tea she drinks on a daily basis. Spoiler alert: It's over the 11.5 cups of water most women are recommended to drink per day (via Mayo Clinic). Lakshmi is constantly on the move between...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Bold Statement On Feminism

Padma Lakshmi – "Top Chef" host, model, author, and activist has never been one to shy away from conversations surrounding female rights and representation. In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, Lakshmi said she is "absolutely" a feminist and that she wouldn't ever "date somebody who didn't consider himself a feminist, frankly." In a stirring 2020 essay for Teen Vogue, she discussed the harmful language often used towards females and provided a call to action against sexism. "We can change the cultural norms that allow disrespectful words to become part of the air we breathe," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Martha Stewart
bravotv.com

Padma Lakshmi Just Received a Major Honor

Padma Lakshmi is being recognized for her advocacy work. The Top Chef host has just earned the honor of being named the United Nations Correspondents Association’s (UNCA) 2021 Advocate of the Year. Padma, who was appointed the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador in March 2019, received the...
WORLD
Mashed

Why This Pic Of Padma Lakshmi With Her Daughter Worried Some Fans

Model, TV personality, and actress Padma Lakshmi is used to being in the limelight and knows that fame can be notoriously difficult to deal with. She found herself appalled at the stories that made it to news websites when she got pregnant with her daughter in 2010 and realized that people were trying to figure out who the father was (via Vanity Fair). Lakshmi said, "I was sort of between relationships without going into the specifics. It definitely complicated the situation, and as we know, our society is a patriarchal society, so I knew that it was not the ideal way, obviously, to be in the situation I was in."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Sunny Anderson Just Clapped Back At A Troll Over The Word 'Chef'

Food Network personality Sunny Anderson sure knows how to fight bullies and keep her head high. Last year, she posted on Instagram about how trolls are everywhere: Online, as well as in everyday life. Her words were powerful and she said that she had "a built-in bully at home" and knew that bullies are often insecure people who are in pain themselves. She wrote, "The next time you see a troll, you can smile at the jokes, but also frown at their pain. Trolls only look to the top, they never bully beneath themselves. And by the top I mean exactly what you think, happy people, successful people, etc."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine List#Turkey#Town Country#Purewow
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Funny Potty Mouth Admission

TV personality, model, and author Padma Lakshmi likes taking the time to engage with her fans, keeping them amused with her regular updates on social media. According to Page Six, fans have even gone as far as asking Lakshmi to attend their bar mitzvahs, which she told the outlet is one of, "The best part[s] of 'Top Chef'"
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Boozy Advent Calendar Request

Let's be real for a minute here. Parents sometimes want to enjoy the holidays in a way that's not meant to be shared with children. They might not mean to take on a bah-humbug attitude but are, frankly, tired or looking for a way to treat themselves since they're so busy tending to everyone else. After all, someone has to cook all those cookies, wrap all those presents, and hang those stockings by the chimney with care. Or maybe, they just like adult beverages. Whatever the reason, Padma Lakshmi, celebrity host of top culinary shows "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," appears to be no exception in wanting something geared specifically toward the grownups.
INTERNET
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Indian Heritage With Relatable Tea Video

TV personality, author, model, and actress Padma Lakshmi has an interesting confession to make. As she revealed in her memoir, "Love, Loss, and What We Ate" (via Fast Company), Lakshmi has never felt like she completely identifies with a particular place. Lakshmi moved to the U.S. when she was just four years old to be with her mom in New York, who raised her on her own. Because of this, Lakshmi had difficulty aligning her identity with either her Indian or American background, feeling like a bit of an outsider in both communities.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Is Drooling Over This Turkey Leg

Padma Lakshmi wears many hats. When she's not touring the U.S. for her show "Taste The Nation" or filming the latest season of "Top Chef," she probably keeps herself busy writing the next New York Times-bestselling cookbook, all while regularly sharing recipes on her website. In the middle of her...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Instagram Agrees With Padma Lakshmi Calling Herself A 'Snack'

Padma Lakshmi has a lot of titles: television host, producer, cookbook author, mother, and now "snack?" That's how the "Top Chef" star referred to herself in an Instagram video clip: "Just a snack eating a snack," Lakshmi joked in the caption for a video that captured Lakshmi getting her makeup done while eating a bowl of avocado-y goodness. (This, for the record, is the kind of multitasking we can get behind!) When a person not seen on camera asks the "Taste The Nation" star and producer what she's snacking on, Lakshmi says, "Just a big old bowl of guac. You know, trying to keep it light!"
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Describes This Indian Staple As 'Music To My Ears'

Padma Lakshmi won the hearts (and respect) of many when she fiercely defended Indian food after an article written by Gene Weingarten for The Washington Post came out dismissing the fare (via Twitter). Accusing the entire cuisine of being "based entirely on one spice," Weingarten's opinion didn't sit well with Lakshmi who called the article out for being racist, told the writer to take a lesson or two from her book on herbs and spices, and shared a hilarious comment from one of her Twitter followers, wishing the writer to a life of disappointing food: "May your rice be clumpy, roti dry, your chilies unforgivable, your chai cold, and your papadams soft" (via Instagram).
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Reddit Thinks Alex Guarnaschelli And Her Fiancé Broke Up

Here at Mashed, we're big fans of Alex Guarnaschelli, the chef and "Chopped" judge who's known for her Italian-accented dishes and humorous, approachable social media personality. We've followed her career closely — but we've also got to admit that we've taken an interest in her personal life, from her close friendship with fellow Food Network star Bobby Flay to her first marriage to lawyer Brandon Clark. Clark and Guarnaschelli met at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York in 2006. They had a daughter together but split ways in 2015 (via HollywoodMask).
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Instagram Is Applauding This Valerie Bertinelli '90s Throwback Clip

Some people have a charisma that lights up a room. From her Instagram account to her television appearances, Valerie Bertinelli welcomes people with her vibrant personality. That blend of approachability and familiarity makes it feel as if people are interacting with an old friend. Recently, Bertinelli posted a 1991 appearance on the Arsenio Hall show on Instagram. While some people might not remember the Emmy nominated television mini-series, "In a Child's Name," Bertinelli's comments about the importance of being a strong advocate ring true, regardless of people recalling the real-life tragic story.
RECIPES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Mashed

74K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy