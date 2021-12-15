ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Rallies for OT win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Twice the Kings grabbed...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Hedman, Vasilevskiy lead Bolts to 2-1 win over Sens

Two second period goals were all the offense the Lightning needed to defeat the Senators at AMALIE Arena on Thursday night. Tampa Bay entered the period down a goal but tied the game on Alex Killorn's ninth goal of the season at 3:47. Victor Hedman followed with a power play goal with less than five minutes remaining in the frame to put the Bolts in front for good.
NHL
Washington Post

Capitals rally to force OT, fall to Blackhawks in Nicklas Backstrom’s return

CHICAGO — Wednesday’s Capitals game had a bit of everything: the long-awaited return of Nicklas Backstrom, a record-tying goal from Alex Ovechkin, three goals in 34 seconds by the hosts and a score from Washington in the dying seconds to force overtime. Finally, in the extra session, Caleb Jones’s goal gave the Chicago Blackhawks the final word in a wild, 5-4 win.
NHL
coloradoeagles.com

Stockton Rallies for 3-2 OT Win over Eagles

STOCKTON, CA. – The Stockton Heat scored three unanswered goals, including a pair on the power play, to defeat the Colorado Eagles, 3-2 in overtime on Friday. Eagles forwards Cal Burke and Dalton Smith each found the back of the net in the loss. Heat defenseman Andy Welinski scored the game-winner with only seven seconds left in the extra session, as Colorado desperately tried to kill off a 4-on-3 power play.
NHL
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
#Lightning
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHL

Carter's OT Winner Extends Win Streak to Six Games

The Penguins earned their season-high sixth straight win with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. The Penguins are at their best when they start fast. Entering tonight, they held a 14-1 record when scoring first. And tonight was a great example of this. In fact, it might have been their best start to a game this season.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
NBC Sports

With rally and OT win, Flyers' process hits 5-game point streak

The Flyers extended their season-best point streak to five games by rallying to beat the Senators, 4-3, in overtime Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson jumped on a friendly bounce off the boards and fed Travis Sanheim for the OT winner. With five and a half minutes...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Saturday's game called off

Stamkos and the Lightning will not play Saturday against the Avalanche, as the NHL has postponed Colorado's next four games due to COVID-19 concerns. Tampa Bay's next scheduled contest is Tuesday in Vegas, so the team will get a little extra rest heading into the league's regular holiday break. No doubt Stamkos would like to get back in action as soon as possible, as he's been on fire lately with 16 points in his last 12 games.
NHL

