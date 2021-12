Destiny’s Child’s classic hit “Bills Bills Bills” made a huge return in 2021 according to TikTok’s 2021 Music Report. The annual analysis of music trends on the video-sharing app ranked the 1999 song the no. 1 comeback track of the year. “Comeback” tracks are classified by TikTok as trending songs released between 5 and 25 years ago. “Bills Bills Bills” was initially released as the lead single from Destiny’s Child’s second album The Writings On The Wall. It debuted at no. 84 before on the Billboard Hot 100 chart before peaking at no.1 five weeks later, the group’s first song to reach this position. Women musicians...

