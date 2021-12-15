Health Highlights: Dec. 15, 2021

Omicron could trigger big surge in infections by January. A sevenfold spike in Omicron prevalence in just one week could portend a worst-case scenario where a huge wave of infections swamps U.S. hospitals as soon as next month, the CDC warns. Read more

Many Medicare recipients are falling into medical debt. Nearly 11% of Medicare beneficiaries said they struggle to pay their medical bills and have delayed care because they can't afford it, new research shows.

Is air pollution a bigger health threat to minorities? Apparently so, claims a new U.S. study that finds while air pollution levels have fallen in recent decades, people of color still have more exposure to dirty air than white Americans do.