Stocks

Wall Street Opens Flat After Weak Retail Sales; Fed Eyed; Dow Down 55 Pts

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- U.S. stock markets opened little changed on Wednesday with few willing to take any action ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement and press conference later in the day. The Fed is overwhelmingly expected to announce a shorter phase-out of its pandemic-era bond purchases, cutting them from...

Related
CNN

Dow tumbles as volatility returns to Wall Street

New York (CNN Business) — Volatility is back on Wall Street: Stocks fell as central banks around the world turn more hawkish and worries about the omicron variant increase ahead of the holidays. US stocks mostly added onto their losses from the prior session, with the Dow (INDU) falling...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Wall Street ends down after mostly negative week

(Reuters) – Wall Street finished lower on Friday, weighed down by Big Tech as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant and digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. All three main U.S. stock indexes ended with a decline for the week after the...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London open: Stocks edge up after retail sales

London stocks edged higher in early trade on Friday despite weaker opening calls, as investors digested better-than-expected UK retail sales data. At 0850 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,279.76. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed retail sales unexpectedly jumped in November, boosted by...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.68% higher to $3,400.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Amazon.com Inc. closed $372.73 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shed 2.76% to $168.23 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.69 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq Futures Down 100 Pts; Tech Stocks Under Pressure After Fed Move

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Friday, with tech stocks set to underperform after the Federal Reserve pointed to a series of interest rate hikes next year in an attempt to contain inflationary pressures. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 25 points,...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street nurses Fed hangover, tech drags the party down

Dec 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET NURSES FED HANGOVER, TECH DRAGS THE PARTY DOWN (1605 EST/2105 GMT) The S&P 500 (.SPX) and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) ended the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite gets shredded Thursday afternoon, heads for worst day in over 2 months

The Nasdaq Composite Index was sinking over 2.5% Thursday afternoon, putting the index on pace for the steepest daily loss since late September, as the market appeared to have a delayed reaction to the Federal Reserve's updated policy, which signaled three rate increases in 2022 and an accelerated pace of reductions of market-supportive asset purchases. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.5% at 15,180, at last check, which would mark the worst day for the technology-heavy index since a 2.8% drop registered on Sept. 28, FactSet data show. The decline for the composite benchmark represent a reversal of earlier modest gains for the the broader market. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.8% lower at 4,672, after touching an intraday peak at 4,731, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading less than 0.1% higher.
STOCKS

