Letang picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres. He helped set up Evan Rodrigues in the first period to open the scoring, then slipped a perfect feed to Jeff Carter in the slot for the winning tally with just over two minutes left in OT. Letang only has one goal of his own on the season, with that marker coming way back on Nov. 4, but the veteran blueliner has hardly been quiet since -- in December alone, he has eight assists in seven games.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO