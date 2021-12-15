ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Online Blockchain Plc: Umbria Expands Reach Into The NFT Market

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbria Network has augmented its position in the NFT space with its second phase of partnerships.

The protocol has introduced its novel Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge to a wider NFT audience via collaborations with innovative projects that are minting and selling on the Polygon blockchain. When buying NFTs on a Polygon marketplace such as OpenSea, users must bridge their Ether (ETH) to Polygon ETH, known as Wrapped ETH (WETH). Umbria's Narni bridge facilitates this cross-chain transaction substantially faster and cheaper than similar bridges. It typically takes less than four minutes and often costs just $4-$9 to transfer assets from the Ethereum to the Polygon network.

Umbria Network is pleased to partner with the following NFT projects, who endorse the Narni Bridge and promote it to their communities as the fastest and cheapest method for bridging crypto.

Frontyard Baseball is a P2E gaming NFT with a focus on giving back to youth sports programs within communities. There are only 25,000 players available each with their own special attributes. $125,000 will be donated through the minting process to an underprivileged youth sports charity of the community's choosing. 50% of all royalties on OpenSea will go to the same charity. After the sellout, Frontyard Baseball will be giving away a Tesla to a random holder in the community. Its gameplay is a 9v9 simulated baseball game to play against your NFT friends.

Friday Night Punks - a fun hand-made pixelated NFT collection of the best American Football players. These unique NFTs are limited edition punks of favorite players, teams and eras. All punks have different rarity: Star, Superstar or Legend.

They're aimed at fans of American Football and fans of the hugely popular CryptoPunks NFT collection.

The main collection can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/friday-night-punks The side collection for Heisman Trophy Winner Legends is here: https://opensea.io/collection/fnps-heisman-trophy-winners-legends

Taco Tribe - The most delicious NFTs on Polygon, the Taco Tribe is a collection of 8,226 generated cute tacos. 150 Tacos are dropped biweekly with over 500 different unique traits. A percentage of initial sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association. The collection can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/tacotribenfts.

CyberPunks Evolved - a collection of 10,000 CyberPunk NFTs inspired by a videogame character of the developers' own creation. They are unique digital collectibles living on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain and no two are exactly the same. Owning a CyberPunk gives access to members-only benefits and whitelist to the next CyberPunk REMIX Collection.

CyberPunks Evolved recommends using the Umbria Narni Bridge for transferring ETH to Polygon. Minting now at: https://cyberpunksevolved.store/

Peachy Poodles is a collection of 10,000 randomly generated Poodles for any occasion. Minting is currently in progress by the creator and all Poodles will be minted through the Polygon Network on OpenSea. Peachy Poodles endorses the Umbria Bridge as the cheapest and fastest ETH to Polygon bridge, and recommends it on its OpenSea page as listed below: https://opensea.io/collection/peachy-poodles

Beluga Bay is a project of 12,000 whales in six fun collections. Because we chose Polygon, we are able to do fun activities with our NFTs like land ownership inside Beluga Bay, breeding, and questing. In addition to our fun project, Beluga Bay Foundation hosts a Polygon NFT Community and Projects Twitter Spaces daily from 2 - 4 PM EST featuring 500+ NFT projects that have migrated to Polygon. In early December, Beluga Bay was rewarded with an exciting grant opportunity that will cover the infrastructure needed to build a community-based polygon-specific ecosystem. Beluga Bay is involved with various charity organizations focused on cancer and ocean cleanup. We are very happy to be partnered with Umbria for all of our bridging needs. https://opensea.io/collection/beluga-bay-season-one

PolyChainPunks are 8,888 left facing punks that live on the Polygon Chain. The Human species lived peacefully until the Alien faction invaded. The 3 Alien factions are the Greens, they are mostly neutral and peace loving, the Blues were just and loyal and in charge of keeping the order; then there are the Reds, the violent, warmonger faction.

Will the PolyChainPunks and Aliens learn to live in harmony? Will there be war in the Polygon Chain? Find out for yourself, own a Season 1 PolyChainPunk for a spot on Season 2. https://linktr.ee/PolyChainPunks

NummyBoy is a 3D printable NFT project. Buying a NummyBoy puts your Nummy into a monthly lottery to get it 3D printed once we reach 5000 owners. Owning the NFT and physical 3D model increases the value of your collection. Support the project so people can own a physical 3D model NummyBoy . The website is https://nummy.studio

Additionally, Umbria Network is proud to announce its partnership with Clover Finance. The Narni Bridge widget, integrated by Clover Finance, will enable users of the Clover Wallet to easily migrate their assets between the Ethereum and Polygon networks extremely cheaply and quickly.

"Increasing numbers of projects are electing to deploy their NFTs on Polygon due to the advantages in transaction-cost and speed compared to Ethereum. Umbria provides the final piece of the puzzle by enabling communities to onboard to Polygon very quickly and cheaply. The word is getting out and we're seeing rapid uptake of Narni," said Barney Chambers, Co-lead Developer at Umbria. "The NFT space is developing apace and it's great to see more NFTs with use cases beyond their intrinsic scarcity plus the addition of gamification elements; this will undoubtedly be a catalyst for further Narni usage."

About Umbria

https://umbria.network/

Umbria is a Decentralised Finance protocol, which is demystifying and simplifying DeFi and getting more people earning greater income on their crypto.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

  1. A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks.
  2. A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto-assets by providing liquidity to the bridge.
  3. A Decentralised Exchange (DEX) an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts, governed entirely on-chain. Fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

Contact: Francesca De Franco; +44(0) 794 125 3135 ; francesca@on-line.co.uk

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-blockchain-plc-umbria-expands-reach-into-the-nft-market-301445525.html

SOURCE Online Blockchain plc

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Second-Largest Ethereum Whale on Record Just Executed a Massive Altcoin Purchase: WhaleStats

The second-largest Ethereum whale in existence is accumulating millions of dollars worth of two ETH-based altcoins. According to whale-watching platform WhaleStats, the deep-pocketed crypto investor collected $4.2 million worth of layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and $3 million worth of blockchain indexing protocol The Graph (GRT). The massive address holds...
PETS
HackerNoon

How the NFT Art Market Works

Non-fungible tokens are non-interchangeable tokens that cannot be split and replaced or reproduced from the same currency. An NFT confirms ownership of a digital asset but does not prevent it from being copied. NFTs are different from other cryptocurrencies because of their "construction," and their value is determined by the person who produces them, or the investor, not by someone from the outside. The most famous NFT sale was made by American artist Bipple, who sold a collage of work for $4 million at Christie's auction house.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchains#Royalties#Blockchain Plc#Umbria Network#Narni#Polygon#Opensea#Frontyard Baseball#P2e#American Football#Cryptopunks Nft#Heisman Trophy
TheStreet

Beyond Protocol Lists Native Token On MEXC Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce the listing of its native token on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange with over 6 million users in over 70 countries. "We are thrilled to offer investors and traders exposure to...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
PLC
NewsBreak
Tesla
austinvisuals.com

All about NFT, New Trend Based on Blockchain Technology

NFT (non-fungible token – or translated as “legally irreplaceable proof”) is a type of proof of ownership of a digital asset (picture, video) , digital audio…). Non-fungible token” is a digital crypto-economy that represents physical or digital products and services. This property can be exchanged for an identical or similar asset.A 10 dollar bill may be replaced by an identical note or 2 5 dollar bills. Non-fungible means something that cannot be replaced or broken down into parts – because it is a uniquely proven property.
MARKETS
Forbes

Post-Pandemic Marketing: How To Reach Online Customers Globally

Searchmetrics CEO, focused on how data from search can help enterprises understand and optimize digital demand and unlock business potential. We all know that the pandemic, by closing brick and mortar retail and restricting individual mobility, has led to a rapid rise in e-commerce. Perhaps less well-known is that it has also helped to drive more cross-border sales for retail and direct-to-consumer companies. Research suggests that more than 32% of consumers made cross-border purchases in 2020 and, critically, more than 51% plan to do so going forward.
INTERNET
u.today

Orbs Platform Expands to EVM-Compatible Blockchain Harmony

Combining EVM compatibility with FBFT and sharding: What is Harmony?. Orbs Protocol is a cross-chain product focused on EVM-compatible smart contracts. Today, it added one more blockchain platform to its ecosystem of partners. Orbs integrates Harmony for better performance and cross-chain experience. According to the official announcement shared by the...
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

DOGE Developer Mints 'First NFT' On Dogecoin Blockchain

A Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) developer claimed to have minted the “first-ever” NFT on the Dogecoin blockchain on Monday. What Happened: In a tweet on Dec. 13, the developer, known by his Twitter handle “inevitable360”, shared details of the DOGE-powered non-fungible token (NFT). According to the developer,...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Rarible NFT Marketplace Integrates Tezos Blockchain, Will Support Ubisoft Digits

On Wednesday, the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible announced that the platform now supports the Tezos blockchain network. The move follows Rarible’s integration with the Flow blockchain protocol in mid-November, and the NFT marketplace now supports a total of three blockchain networks. 8th Largest NFT Marketplace Rarible Adds Tezos...
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

NSAV Announces Strategic Partnership With Minority Stake In Technicorum Holdings, Expands Presence In $163 Billion Global Blockchain Market

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the company has entered into a joint strategic partnership with Technicorum Holdings diving further into the $163 billion annual global blockchain market. Technicorum Holdings, a group specializing in digital assets, is poised to enable NSAV to become more deeply entrenched in the blockchain industry. With expertise in ICO’s, IEO’s and IDO’s, and over the past year, into DeFi and NFT’s, as well as recently, GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse, this strategic partnership is a great enabler for both NSAV as well as Technicorum.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Rarible integrates with Tezos blockchain and launches own NFT collection

Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible officially launched its integration with proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos on Wednesday. This collaboration will allow Rarible to feature Tezos NFTs on its marketplace and support secondary sales of live Tezos projects while enabling users to mint low-fee NFTs. Rarible’s integration with Tezos marks the third layer...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Overview Of PLC Ultima: An Infrastructure Giant In The Crypto Market

The advent of blockchain technology has opened up a whole new development path for the world through decentralisation, increased transparency, and, of course, digital assets. The latter has all the chances to displace fiat currency one day. There are already many promising and profitable cryptocurrencies with which you can even earn and increase your income. For example, the new cryptocurrency PLC Ultima, which has only been on the market since December 2021, already has its own infrastructure.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Sequence by Chain Looks to Capture the Permissioned Blockchain Market

Chain, a ledger-as-a-service blockchain launched in 2014, is ready to bring its flagship product, Sequence, to the hands of institutional and business clients. Chain was a prominent blockchain start-up that received funding from, and partnered with major financial institutions, such as Visa, Citibank, and others, to launch custom blockchain products. Chain was acquired by Stellar back in 2018 for what was at the time one of the largest M&A deals in the entire blockchain space, at reportedly $500M.
MARKETS
aithority.com

WISeKey and CasperLabs to Present the Latest Developments in Blockchain Identity and NFT Marketplace

WISeKey International Holding Ltd., a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, announced, during WISeKey’s Investor Day, the company will present new developments in the blockchain identity and WISe.ART NFT marketplace using CasperLabs. CasperLabs is a leading blockchain company for the enterprise market and provides support for organizations building on the Casper network.
TECHNOLOGY
mmobomb.com

Peter Molyneux And 22cans Joins The Blockchain NFT Bandwagon With Business Sim “Legacy”

If you’ve been wondering where Peter Molyneux has popped off to and what he’s been doing lately, we now know. The former Fable developer and current 22cans founder and creative director has entered the blockchain space with a business sim titled "Legacy." The focus of this game is to build the ultimate business, designing everything from the products sold to the buildings they’re manufactured and sold in. Players must start by purchasing land NFTs – of varying types. It’s on this land that their empire will be built.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy