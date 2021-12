A Tesla employee allegedly shot and killed his co-worker in the parking lot of the company’s factory Monday. Anthony Solima, 29, and the victim had argued earlier in the day, according to the police. Solima had walked off the job at the Fremont facility, police said. Rifle casings were discovered near the body in the lot, and cops said they found a loaded rifle of the same caliber in Solima’s car.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO