Score a Sweet Deal on REI’s Equipment Rentals While There’s Still Time

Imagine you’re going on vacation to a destination that’s completely new. In order to get around from one attraction to the next, you do what most of us would do and rent a car. After all, there’s no sense in buying a new car just for the occasional trip. So why should your outdoor equipment be any different?

Whether you’re skiing, snowshoeing, biking or hiking, much of what you need is available via rental from REI Co-op in 26 different states across the country. There’s cross-country skiing gear for rent in Alaska, hiking gear available in New Mexico and biking equipment up for grabs in North Carolina. And for a limited time, through December 20, you can get 20% off gear rental bookings when you use code SNOWSHOE20 at checkout.

Of course, there are times when it makes more sense to own equipment rather than rent it, especially if you foresee using your gear again and again. But for the occasional trip or the last-minute outing, the Co-op has everything you need and a team of local experts to lend a hand along the way.