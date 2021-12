BROOKLYN, MI – Whether you’re looking to get a gift for yourself or a friend, the Tiny Pair Tree Trading Co. in Brooklyn has ideas. The store opened about five years ago in downtown Brooklyn at 132 N. Main St. Owning a store was a dream of Mary Kennedy and her daughter Tiffany Flinn. The spot was previously home to Theresa’s Angels and More, but when the owner was looking to sell, Kennedy and Flinn saw it as an opportunity for themselves.

BROOKLYN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO