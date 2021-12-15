ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Selling Tampa’s” Radiant Realtors Reveal How Loyalties Get Tested And Count Up Their Copious Commission Coins

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

Premiere day has arrived for “Selling Tampa!” Have you started watching yet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcFAP_0dNX7ZWh00
Source: Malcolm Jackson / Netflix

Bossip Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with some of the beautiful and successful cast of Allure Realty ahead of the Wednesday, December 15 premiere of their new show “Selling Tampa.”

While the cast of “Selling Sunset” is primarily white, (aside from Amanza, Maya and Vanessa) the cast of “Selling Tampa” is entirely Black and Latino. We love it that the ladies of Allure also have Latina and Caribbean cast members, so we asked Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere and Karla Giorgio about how their cast offers audiences from other cultures an opportunity to see themselves reflected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUucL_0dNX7ZWh00
Source: Nino Muñoz / Netflix

“Being Haitian is a HUGE part of who I am,” Anne-Sophie told BOSSIP, ” So just being able to speak French and capture that on the show, really helped me feel connected to my country, especially because I haven’t been for a really long time. I love that I’m able to represent for the Haitian girls and show them that there’s space in the luxury market for them too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYw2F_0dNX7ZWh00
Source: Nino Muñoz / Netflix

“For me, my country Venezuela, right now, it really isn’t doing so well, ” Karla Giorgio told BOSSIP. “It gives me the power to feel like I’m doing something for my country. I love the experience it’s given me.”

For folks who are already looking for drama on “Selling Tampa,” a lot of the show’s conflict happens between Rena Frazier, Allure’s first agent and Sharelle Rosado, the owner of the brokerage. The pair were friends before Rosado opened her business and encouraged Frazier to get her license to become a real estate agent, but with Sharelle raising brokerage fees and Rena keeping her options open by getting her own broker’s license, most of the suspense of the series hinges on whether Rena will leave and take Sharelle’s top sellers with her.

“It’s all perspective,” Rena said. “It’s not shady it’s real life. It’s business.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41x6c9_0dNX7ZWh00
Source: Nino Muñoz / Netflix

After being challenged over whether or not she was attempting to poach from Allure, Rena stayed graceful with her answer.

“We all have a great deal of respect for one another and for our goals and ambitions. I come from a corporate world where it is not unusual for an entire group of people to leave and go to another company. But, as a businesswoman, if I’m going to leave I’m of course going to talk to Anne and Colony. I have a ton of respect for them, they’re fantastic agents.”

While we were on the subject, we had to challenge Colony about whether she felt she maintained her loyalty to close friend Anne on the show. Viewers will see their friendship tested once Sharelle finds out about private conversations they had with Rena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aYj1_0dNX7ZWh00
Source: Netflix / Netflix

“Bring it!” Colony said, when we brought up wanting to question her loyalty.

“Anne is my girl, she knows our bond is tight so that should never be questioned,” Colony continued. “Let’s clear this up. I wasn’t loyal to Sharelle, I’m loyal to Allure Realty and what it stands for. That’s why I joined the brokerage. When she started this brokerage we wanted to do something new to Tampa. We wanted to create an all Black, female, luxury brokerage and that’s what she did. I’m loyal to the brand because I’ve established myself here. When people think about Allure Realty, they think about me and vice versa. So that’s where my loyalty was but Anne is my girl, we just disagreed on that. But that’s okay, friends disagree.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QD5Rb_0dNX7ZWh00
Source: Netflix / Netflix

Given the chance to respond to her friend, Anne said, “I’m not going to lie, I did feel like ‘Oh she’s choosing Allure Realty over me.’ I’m not even gonna lie. That was a thought to me. We just decided to agree to disagree.”

“Like Rena, I come from a corporate background and I understand everyone is disposable,” Anne explained. “In the grand of scheme of things people are able to outgrow places. I don’t believe loyalty should be to an employer. Loyalty should be to yourself and what’s going to benefit yourself, your own growth, your own goals and your own dreams.”

We also did a little digging to learn the most expensive properties each of the ladies have sold!

Anne-Sophie revealed she currently has a deal in the works that could net her a $120K commission, Rena said she made her biggest sale on the show for a $1million property and Karla opened up about how selling her own house for over $900K netted her a hefty profit. When it came time for Colony to talk commissions she chose to keep quiet about the bags she brings home.

“I don’t need you guys in my pockets, counting my money so I’m gonna keep mine to myself!” Colony told BOSSIP.

We love to see it. “Selling Tampa” premieres on Netflix Dec. 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Meet Selling Tampa’s Leading Lady, Sharelle Rosado

Spoilers for Selling Tampa below. Selling Tampa’s first few episodes open with a $9 million home, an attempted coup within the brokerage, and of course the same god-awful girlboss music as its sister show, Selling Sunset. So yes, you need to watch it right now. Netflix’s newest binge-worthy real...
TAMPA, FL
realitytitbit.com

What is Selling Tampa star Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere's age?

Netflix has had huge success with real estate reality TV shows such as Selling Sunset over the past couple of years. Now, Selling Tampa is here dropping its first batch of episodes on December 15th, 2021. Sharelle Rosado and her agents at Allure Realty are aiming for domination of the market – not just in Tampa Bay – but in Florida as a whole.
TAMPA, FL
realitytitbit.com

How many kids does Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado have?

Sizzling hot new realty reality series Selling Tampa dropped on Netflix on December 15th, 2021. Sharelle Rosado and her team at Allure Realty are showing everyone how it’s done as they get multi-million dollar listings for properties in Florida and the all-female cast is making a killing and looking incredible while doing it.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Here's What We Know About 'Selling Tampa' Star Tennille Moore's Personal Life

As one of the starring faces in Selling Tampa, the new Selling Sunset spinoff that premiered on Dec. 15, 2021, Tennille Moore is looking to further make a name for herself as one of the top real estate agents in the Florida Gulf Coast area. The show centers around Tampa’s Allure Realty, which is an all-Black, woman-owned-and-operated realty brokerage, and spotlights a variety of the firm's partners as they navigate the glitzy southern Florida real estate scene.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Selling Sunset#Coins#Selling Tampa#Latino#French#Haitian
Marie Claire

How Is 'Selling Tampa' Connected to 'Selling Sunset'?

The Netflix reality hit Selling Sunset has a winning formula: luxury houses plus glamorous divas plus lots of interpersonal drama equals a can't-miss show. Now the Selling universe has expanded, with its first spin-off centered on the skyrocketing luxury real estate market in Tampa, Florida (and a little bit in Miami).
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Netflix
realitytitbit.com

Who is Juawana on Selling Tampa and what's her age?

Juawana is one of the cast members on Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling Tampa. While she keeps herself busy selling listings on the Netflix series, fans are eager to find out her background, age and husband. The series hit the platform on December 15th, showing viewers the behind-the-scenes success of all-woman,...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Sharelle Rosado's net worth, one of the richest US realtors?

Star of new Netflix series Selling Tampa and CEO of the brokerage Allure Reality Brokers, Sharelle Rosado is said to be one of the richest and most powerful realtors across America. She joins the Selling Sunset spin-off alongside an all-Black, all-women cast, who are set to take clients across Tampa,...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

How Old Are the Fabulous Realtors Starring in 'Selling Tampa' on Netflix?

As the founder and owner of Allure Realty, Sharelle Rosado is on a mission to redefine Tampa's luxury real estate landscape. A fierce manager who cares for her employees, Sharelle has earned many accolades, and she's already impressed viewers a great deal. She got engaged to retired NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson in January 2021. As for her age, she celebrated her 34th birthday on Oct. 16, 2021.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Allure Realty on Netflix's Selling Tampa and is it a real brokerage?

Netflix is bringing out the big guns in 2021 with new series including Twentysomethings: Austin, Selling Tampa as well as many Christmas specials. Selling Sunset was such a success on Netflix that now, the show has been replicated but in another part of the USA. While Chrishell, Maya and Christine are doing their thing, there’s another brokerage in Tampa, Florida that’s making a killing in the property game.
TAMPA, FL
realitytitbit.com

Where is Selling Tampa filmed? Netflix filming locations revealed

Any reality lover will know of the success of the reality real estate phenomenon Selling Sunset. The Netflix show has been a huge hit and now we are being treated to even more drama, luxury and laughs. Today, Netflix will be uploading their new reality real estate show “Selling Tampa”.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Netflix's Selling Tampa cast, Alexis, Rena and co

Following the huge success of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the streaming service is back with a brand new series based in a fresh location of Tampa, Florida. Selling Tampa dropped on Netflix on December 15th and features a group of smart, strong women who run Allure Realty. From selling houses...
TV SERIES
10 Tampa Bay

How to stream 'Selling Tampa'

TAMPA, Fla. — A new reality series is hitting the TV screens of your living rooms and it's based right here in Tampa Bay. Netflix's "Selling Tampa" premieres Dec. 15 on the subscription streaming service. You may wonder why the show's title sounds familiar, the unscripted reality series is a spin-off from the Netflix series, "Selling Sunset."
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

How Selling Tampa's Sharelle Rosado Launched Her Luxury Realty Firm

Sharelle Rosado has made a career out of trusting her gut. The 33-year-old launched her real estate company, Allure Realty, in Tampa, Fl., in 2019 after retiring from the military. Soon, she was courting offers from reality TV producers about a potential show built around her firm. Though the prospect...
REAL ESTATE
realitytitbit.com

Who is Cho on Selling Tampa and what's his Instagram?

Cho is one of Colony’s clients on Netflix’s new real estate series Selling Tampa, the spin-off of much-loved reality drama Selling Sunset. We found him on Instagram, as requested by many viewers…. The all-Black, all-woman cast are making history in the realtor world, as they show properties worth...
TV & VIDEOS
Realty Today

How This Up-and-Coming Realtor Makes Home Buying and Selling More Client-Friendly

If there's one thing Andrew Valdez Johnston knows well, it's that doing things properly and in order is always the right way to conduct business. This couldn't be more evident in the reason why he stands out in Virginia Beach's crowded real estate market. Through his work with Hulett and Associates Inc., the active-duty Naval personnel member has created and honed a system - VJ's Complete Home System - that empowers buyers and sellers to take track of the many tasks required to buy or sell their home, while also ensuring the process is as stress-free as can be.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
realitytitbit.com

Selling Tampa: Sharelle Rosado's Instagram hints at who her ex could be

Sharelle Rosado is making headlines since Selling Tampa’s Netflix premiere. We take a look at the star’s personal life and explore who her ex could be in this article. She has already made a big name for herself in the real estate scene thanks to her company Allure Realty, and is now making her mark in the reality TV scene.
NFL
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy