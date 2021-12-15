White Mesa Mill moves into rare earths processing with eyes on growing US demand

CLEVELAND, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US polyethylene resin demand is forecast to increase 1.3% annually in volume terms through 2025, according to Polyethylene: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Despite market turbulence from COVID-19, improving macroeconomic conditions will increase production of manufactured goods, boosting demand for polyethylene packaging. This trend will be enhanced by end users increasingly seeking out monomaterial packaging – made entirely of one resin – for easier recyclability. Rising consumer spending will boost sales of polyethylene-containing consumer products, such as trash bags and plastic toys. In addition, increasing building construction activity is expected to boost demand for polyethylene in building products such as pipe.

