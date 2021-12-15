ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit Announces 2021 Best Car of the Year Finalists

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
We have driven dozens of cars, trucks, and SUVs at MotorBiscuit this year. Trying to pick the best of a great lineup is tough, but we have been hard at work whittling down the best for each segment. The best sedans and coupes we drove this year covered a...

Autoblog

Best new cars under $30,000

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the best cars for under $30,000 (and SUVs and a truck!) aren't so different from those you can pick up for $5,000 less. No question, they'll be coming with a greater amount of equipment and possibly power, but their place as an excellent choice remains. Actually, they should only get better. As such, you'll be seeing many of the same cars, SUVs and truck from our under $25,000 list making appearances here as well, but the field of possibilities really expands when talking about a ceiling of $30,000.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Best midsize cars for 2021

Midsize cars were once the titans of the automotive industry. Featuring some of the most recognizable names to ever roll off the factory floor, this segment used to be the go-to for empty nesters, growing families, you name it. While crossovers have taken some wind out of midsize cars' sails, they're still selling hand over fist every year.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year: The Finalists

The contenders for the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year award, which is to say the trucks that put up a valiant fight but didn't make the finalist round. Now we present those that did make the cut. That's right, one of these four trucks took home the Golden Calipers—and after the dust had settled among the judges, it turned out the winner was crowned by just one vote. One reason the contest was tight: All four represent something new (or at least long missing) in the truck segment. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the Rivian R1T sit on the bleeding edge of what a vehicle with a bed can be, bringing personality, luxury, and most significantly, fully electric powertrains to the arena. They're the first mainstream electric pickups to go on sale. Our other finalists, the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, prove that good trucks needn't be behemoths, needn't be virtually impossible to park or own in a city, and needn't force you to pack a stepladder simply to reach into the bed. Each of these pairs seem like natural rivals—and indeed they are—but at a MotorTrend Of The Year event, no competitor is judged against any another; they instead face off against our six criteria. Read on for our reviews of each truck from this year's competition, and come back on Monday, December 13 to find out which one took home the trophy.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Volkswagen ID.4: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2022 finalist

Electric vehicles, and their potential to greatly cut our carbon footprint over their useful life, can make the most difference if they’re adopted in mass-market numbers. And among all of this year’s Best Car To Buy finalists, it’s the Volkswagen ID.4 that has the greatest potential to truly go big.
CARS
CNET

Best new cars cheaper than $40,000

If your car shopping budget is around the $40,000 mark, you can go home with a very nice car. That budget opens up an incredibly wide array of choices, including some luxury cars and even plush SUVs. With so many options, we wanted our expert editors to put together the best cars under $40,000 so you get the most bang for your buck.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

The 10 Best Cars of 2021 That No One Buys

There are a lot of cars out there to choose from. U.S. News compiled some of the best cars of 2021 that no one seems to buy. These underappreciated cars and SUVs often have good deals available for buyers due to being overlooked. Some of the best SUVs of 2021 also come with excellent warranties and standard safety features, which is essential.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Consumer Reports Reveals Most And Least Reliable Cars And Brands For 2021

Consumer Reports has published its annual reliability study and while almost two dozen new vehicles were added to its list of recommended vehicles, a dozen lost their recommendation. Each year, Consumer Reports gathers reliability data through online questionnaires sent to its members. Vehicle owners are asked about any problems their...
CARS
Carscoops

1963 Chevrolet Impala Wagon Was Transformed Into A Sleek Two-Door With A 600 HP V8

A 1963 Chevrolet Impala Wagon has been named the 2021 Snap-on Custom of the Year by popular car show Goodguys. This custom Impala Wagon has been brought to life by the Ranweiler family at its automotive shop in Minnesota dubbed Show Cars Automotive. It has previously been awarded the Ridler Award at the Detroit Autorama and was named the winner of the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Class of 2022: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty on Tuesday released its fifth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Instead, they are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve and are expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future. There's plenty of variety this year, too. Where else will you find a Ferrari and a Suzuki on the same list?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Honda Civic and the Worst JDM Cars to Import in 2022

Importing and registering JDM rides costs more than $3,000. The 25-year rule keeps us all from bathing in JDM glory. The R34 Nissan Skyline still isn’t able to be imported, and values have skyrocketed. An Acura NSX is nirvana, but you can’t afford one of those either. But we’re here to talk about the other end of the spectrum. The Honda Civics, the Mitsubishi Delicas, and the JDM cars you should never, ever, waste the money on importing.
CARS
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
US News and World Report

12 Best End of Year Car Lease Deals in 2021

Lease a New Car for the Perfect Holiday Gift to Yourself. As the end of the year draws near, automakers are offering impressive leasing incentives on a variety of new cars, trucks and SUVs. The final month of the year is commonly a time when manufacturers and dealers go to great lengths to sell and lease as many cars as possible since there’s an expectation to meet predetermined sales goals.
BUYING CARS
