NHL

Colton Sceviour reacts to an Oilers fan throwing a jersey onto the ice at Rogers Place

By BarDown Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are starting to get ugly in Edmonton. If they weren’t already before. The Oilers dropped their sixth straight with a loss to the Leafs on Tuesday and it looks like their fans are starting to get tired of it. The Oilers were down 5-1 with...

Related
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers place Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on COVID protocol

First it was Cody Ceci, then Ryan McLeod and Dave Tippett, then Devin Shore, and now Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. The hits just keep coming, don’t they?. This morning, the Oilers announced via their social media channels that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been placed in COVID-19 protocol and will likely miss the next week or two as a result.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Oilers' Brendan Perlini deserves more ice time based on Columbus game

Not to pile on Kailer Yamamoto, who has defied the odds to become an NHL winger at 150 pounds, a willing kid who hunts pucks and keeps plays alive as linemate Leon Draisaitl rightly says, but the Edmonton Oilers have had 240 shots over the last seven games and Yamamoto has zero.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith placed in COVID protocol

It turns out that Ryan Nugent-Hopkins isn’t the only notable Oilers player to enter COVID protocol on Friday, as the team announced that defenseman Duncan Keith has also been placed there. That triggered a series of moves with Kris Russell being transferred to LTIR retroactive to December 9, Markus Niemelainen was moved to injured reserve, and Cooper Marody and Seth Griffith were recalled from Bakersfield of the AHL.
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
bardown.com

Steven Stamkos shares position on whether or not he would go to the Olympics

It’s becoming more unclear by the day whether NHL players will be going to the Olympics or not, and commissioner Gary Bettman made one thing clear after the league’s board of governers meetings: it’s up to the players. Bettman expressed his desire to honour the CBA, which...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL

