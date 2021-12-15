ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Bowls and bowls and bowls and bowls

By Rick Cleveland
 4 days ago
What this world does not need are any more obscure college football bowls. We’ve already got Tony the Tiger, the Cheezit, and two bowls scheduled for Frisco, Texas.

The Cleveland boys also discuss recruiting, the Mississippi-Alabama all-star game and the Celebration Bowl.

Rick Cleveland

Rick Cleveland, a native of Hattiesburg and resident of Jackson, has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s in journalism, Rick has worked for the Monroe (La.) News Star World, Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger. He was sports editor of Hattiesburg American, executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. His work as a syndicated columnist and celebrated sports writer has appeared in numerous magazines, periodicals and newspapers.

Rick has been recognized 13 times as Mississippi Sports Writer of the Year, and is recipient of multiple awards and honors for his reporting and writing.

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company

