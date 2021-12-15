ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermoplastic UD Tapes Industry Landscape 2015-2020 & 2021-2026 - Increasing Demand For Lightweight Materials To Achieve Higher Fuel Efficiency

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2026.The future of the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, transportation, sporting goods, industrial, and other industries.

The major growth driver for this market is increasing use of thermoplastic composites because it offers recyclability and processing benefits, such as ability to remold, shorter cycle time, and no emission of volatile matter.Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the continuous innovation and development of new products and applications.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • Cytec Solvay Group
  • QIYI Technology
  • Polystrand (Polyone)
  • Toray
  • Toho Tenax
  • Celanese
  • SABIC
  • SGL Group

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market by end-use industry, reinforcement type, resin type, and region.

With in the thermoplastic UD tape market, transportation will remain the largest end-use industry by volume, and it will also witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve higher fuel efficiency and reusable and recyclable materials for environmental benefits are driving growth for this segment over the forecast period. North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of rising penetration of thermoplastic unidirectional tape in major end use industries.

By End-use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Transportation
  • Industrial
  • Sporting Goods
  • Others

By Reinforcement Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

  • Glass Fiber
  • Carbon Fiber
  • Others

By Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

  • Polyether-Ether-Ketone (PEEK)
  • Polyamide (PA)
  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
  • Others

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

Report Features

  • Market Size Estimates: Thermoplastic unidirectional tape market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (Units)
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Thermoplastic unidirectional tape market size by various segments, such as end-use industry, reinforcement type, resin type, and regions in terms of value and volume.
  • Regional Analysis: Thermoplastic unidirectional tape market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, and regions for the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions

Q.1 How big are the opportunities for the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape market by end-use industry (aerospace & defense, transportation, sporting goods, industrial, and others), by reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), by resin type (PEEK, PA, PP, PPS, and others), and region ( North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World)?Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market?Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market?Q.6 What are emerging trends in this thermoplastic unidirectional tape market and the reasons behind them?Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market?Q.8. What are the new developments in the thermoplastic unidirectional tape market and which companies are leading these developments?Q.9. Who are the major players in this thermoplastic unidirectional tape market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this thermoplastic unidirectional tape area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the thermoplastic unidirectional tape industry?

