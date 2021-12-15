ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former policeman Derek Chauvin admits violating George Floyd’s civil rights

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvTCi_0dNX6twu00

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s plea on Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars when a judge sentences him at a later date.

Chauvin was in the courtroom and was wearing an orange short-sleeved prison shirt.

Chauvin, who is white, is charged with two counts of depriving Floyd of his rights for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he could not breathe and for failing to provide medical care to Floyd during a May 25 2020, arrest that resulted in Floyd’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PzWv_0dNX6twu00
George Floyd died during the course of an arrest by police officers in Minnesota (Court TV via AP, Pool) (AP)

Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges and is serving a sentence of 22 1/2 years.

A guilty plea is likely to extend Chauvin’s time behind bars.

In Minnesota, defendants with good behaviour serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison, and the remaining one-third on supervised release, also known as parole.

Under that formula, he is expected to serve 15 years in prison on the state charges, and 7 1/2 years on parole.

Under sentencing guidelines, Chauvin could get a federal penalty ranging from 27 years to more than 33 years in prison, with credit for taking responsibility, said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St Thomas School of Law.

But the guidelines are not mandatory, and Osler estimated Chauvin would be sentenced toward the lower end of the range.

He faces two more counts in a separate case involving the restraint of a Black teenager in 2017. Prosecutors filed a document on Wednesday combining the 2017 case with the Floyd case, suggesting Chauvin was ready to plead guilty in that case as well.

Floyd’s arrest and death, which a bystander captured on video, sparked mass protests nationwide that called for an end to racial inequality and police mistreatment of Black people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnhdI_0dNX6twu00
Former Minneapolis police officers J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are were set to go to trial in late January on federal charges (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (AP)

Chauvin and three other former officers: Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao; were indicted earlier this year on federal charges alleging they wilfully violated Floyd’s rights.

A federal trial for the other three men still appears to be scheduled for January.

To bring federal charges in deaths involving police, prosecutors must believe an officer acted under the “colour of law”, or government authority, and wilfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights. That is a high legal standard.

An accident, bad judgment or simple negligence on the officer’s part is not enough to support federal charges. Prosecutors have to prove the officer knew what he was doing was wrong in that moment but did it anyway.

According to evidence in the state case against Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Floyd as he was on the ground — Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs.

Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

All four former officers were charged broadly in federal court with depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority, but the federal indictment broke down the counts even further.

The first count against Chauvin alleges he violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer when he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even after Floyd was unresponsive.

The second count alleges Chauvin willfully deprived Floyd of liberty without due process, including the right to be free from “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs”.

In the 2017 case involving the then-14-year-old boy, Chauvin is charged with depriving the boy, who was handcuffed and not resisting, of his right to be free of unreasonable force when he held him by the throat, hit him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while he was in a prone position.

According to a police report from that 2017 encounter, Chauvin wrote that the teen resisted arrest and after the teen, whom he described as 6ft 2in and about 17st, was handcuffed, Chauvin “used body weight to pin” him to the floor. The boy was bleeding from the ear and needed two stitches.

That encounter was one of several mentioned in state court filings that prosecutors said showed Chauvin had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before dating back to 2014, including four times state prosecutors said he went too far and held the restraints “beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances”.

The other three former officers are still expected to go to trial on federal charges in January, and they face state trial on aiding and abetting counts in March.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newschain

Cove Rangers extend lead at the top of League One with Alloa victory

Cove Rangers extended their lead at the top of cinch Scottish League One to five points after claiming a 3-0 victory over Alloa at the Balmoral Stadium. Jamie Masson opened the scoring for the hosts when he smashed home from long range. Rangers doubled their advantage after the break through Rory McAllister’s penalty and sealed all three points five minutes from time when Mitch Megginson curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.
SOCCER
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
KRDO

Man in ID jail charged with murdering inmate

REXBURG, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A grand jury indicted a Madison County Jail inmate for murder after he allegedly beat another inmate to death. Robert David Pompa, 26, faces the first-degree murder charge for allegedly beating 62-year-old Eddie Blanie Stacey with his fist on Oct. 8 at the Madison County Jail, according to the indictment obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Little details have been released about the jailhouse killing, which resulted in the Nov. 18 indictment.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Civil Rights
ABA Journal

NY lawyer receives nearly 5-year prison sentence for defrauding 9-year-old

A federal judge has sentenced a New York lawyer to 57 months in prison for his involvement in a scheme to commit mail and wire fraud against a 9-year-old girl. Judge Joan Azrack of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday also ordered Vincent J. Trimarco Jr. to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million and forfeiture in the amount of $1.5 million, according to Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael Driscoll, the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, who announced the sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

College Student Who Pinched Sign During Capitol Riot Weeps as She Gets Prison Time

A West Virginia college student who stormed the Capitol is about to get a one-month break—in prison. Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a senior at the University of Kentucky at the time of the riot, broke down in tears as she was sentenced to a month in prison on Friday. She pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building, with photos from the day capturing her proudly holding a “Members Only” sign as she marched through the building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insidernj.com

Former State Trooper Sentenced To Prison

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced that a former New Jersey state trooper was sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty earlier this year in connection with an incident in which he stalked a female motorist in his patrol vehicle while on duty. Michael Patterson, 30, of Bayonne, N.J.,...
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Two sentenced to prison after lottery scam that netted over $700,000

Two Jamaican citizens who participated in lottery scams that defrauded U.S citizens, primarily senior citizens in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and several other states, of more than a half-million dollars, have been sentenced to federal prison, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard B. Myrus. Unsuspecting victims were contacted by scammers and...
LOTTERY
CBS Denver

Colorado Nurse Alicia Nickel-Tangeman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Taking Pain Meds From Patients

DENVER (CBS4) – A former registered nurse for a Colorado Springs hospital who lied to patients and federal investigators about taking pain medications from patients’ delivery pumps for a “study” was sentenced last week to 12 months in federal prison. Alicia Nickel-Tangeman, 44, will also serve one year of supervised release at the end of her incarceration. U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello issued the sentence Nov. 30. Nickel-Tangeman, formerly of Woodland Park, had pleaded guilty in August to four counts of obtaining controlled substances using fraud and deception while she was on the job. She faced up to four years imprisonment...
COLORADO STATE
Shore News Network

Former Air Force Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing More Than $1.1 Million in Government Funds

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm today sentenced Eddie Ray Johnson, Jr., age 60, of Brandywine, Maryland, to 16 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, with the first 12 months to be served in home confinement, for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to use his government-issued travel credit card to obtain more than $1.1 million in cash advances. In addition, Judge Grimm ordered Johnson to perform 500 hours of community service, pay a $15,000 fine, forfeit $4,000 seized during a search on November 6, 2019, and pay restitution of $1,157,540.69.
BRANDYWINE, MD
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy