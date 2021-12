Last night (12/13) was the live performances of the Finals on season 21 of The Voice. Do you think Blake Shelton has the winner on Team Blake?. Each of the five finalists performed two songs, a slow song and an up-tempo song. The two performances were supposed to show what kind of an artist they were going to be. Check out those performances from last night below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO