ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Top 5 IPOs of 2021

By Matthew Johnston
Investopedia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 has been a record-breaking year for initial public offerings (IPO). A total of 976 IPOs were listed from the start of the year through Dec. 2, 2021. That's 496 IPOs, or 103.3%, more than the total number of IPOs through all of 2020, which had broken the previous...

www.investopedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Donald Trump
investmentu.com

OpenSea IPO: Is the Top NFT Marketplace Going Public?

Is an OpenSea IPO coming to the market? The company’s newly-hired CFO recently announced that the company has plans to go public at some point. Let’s take a look…. OpenSea is the world’s first and largest NFT marketplace. The company launched in 2017 and has 70 employees. Currently, OpenSea offers over 80 million non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to over 600,000 users.
BUSINESS
irei.com

TPG files IPO paperwork

Private equity firm TPG has submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States. It listed an offer size of $100 million in an S-1 filing. TPG has about $109 billion in assets listed. Total revenues this year have been almost $4 billion, and profits stand at more than $1.7 billion, it said in its prospectus, reported the Financial Times.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

The Year Of The IPO

2021 has no doubt been the year of the IPO. Roughly 1,000 initial public offerings are expected to hit the market by the end of the year. And there are no signs of slowing. While the flurry of IPO activity signals strength in the public markets, some analysts fear that sky-high valuations could be a sign of frothiness in the market. So is the surge of IPOs a bubble waiting to burst? And what fireworks can investors expect as more big names go public in the new year? IBD reporters Brian Deagon and Alexis Garcia explore the IPO boom on this episode of Growth Stories.
MARKETS
CFO.com

Reddit Eyeing IPO at Valuation of $15B

After several successful rounds of private funding that have brought its valuation to $10 billion, Reddit is testing the IPO waters. The social media platform known as the internet’s town hall said it confidentially filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, with the number of shares to be offered and the price range yet to be determined.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Public Company#Ipos#Sec#Spacs#Dwac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Reddit IPO Stock

Are you looking to buy an IPO? With Sofi Active Invest you can participate in upcoming IPOs before they trade on an exchange. While 2021 will go down as the year of pandemic-related angst, for Wall Street hedge fund managers, their health crisis arrived in the form of supremely elevated blood pressure thanks to the meme-stock phenomenon. Through informally coordinated activity across social media boards, bold speculators deliberately bid up shares of publicly traded securities featuring stratospheric short interest.
STOCKS
WWD

Beauty Companies Weigh IPOs

Click here to read the full article. In a very hot beauty M&A market, an increasing number of brands find themselves weighing some new exit options.  In a major shift from days past, the public markets have become a viable home for beauty businesses. Consider Olaplex, which debuted on the Nasdaq at more than $24 per share in September, valuing the company at more than $15 billion. Or European Wax Center, which went public in August at more than $21 per share, valuing the specialty services business at more than $1 billion. More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos...
SKIN CARE
Forbes

The Importance Of Preparing For IPOs Early

Aneal Vallurupalli is the Chief Financial Officer of Airbase, the leading spend management platform from idea to IPO. The possibilities for modern-day startup companies have changed dramatically this past year. With unprecedented access to capital, companies with product and market fit in the right sectors are finding it easy to raise money to fuel their growth. This growth, plus increased receptivity in the stock market for new listings, has led to more companies going public in 2021 than seen since the last historic highs for the IPO market during the dot-com bubble. In this environment, hyper-growth companies should be thinking about IPO-readiness earlier in their life cycle.
MARKETS
Investopedia

Will Tesla (TSLA) Reach a Trillion-Dollar Valuation Again?

The market capitalization of electric car maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), which accelerated to $1 trillion in October, fell below that mark on Monday, continuing an erratic downward slide that began last month. For investors betting on an electric vehicle future dominated by Tesla, the company's share price performance might have...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy