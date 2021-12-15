ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Chris Driedger: Secures win Tuesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Driedger made 33 of a possible 34 saves in a 3-1 victory over San Jose on Tuesday. Driedger...

www.cbssports.com

Golf Digest

This police K9 defecating at center ice is a perfect metaphor for the Philadelphia Flyers right now

On Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers—losers of eight straight games, including a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Tampa Bay on Sunday—fired head coach Alain Vigneault. Then they went and lost a ninth straight, coughing up another seven to Colorado. To say things are bad at the Wells Fargo Center is a bit of an understatement, with the team, thought to be playoff contenders this time last year, now sitting second to last in the Metropolitan Division and looking more like rebuild contenders with each passing game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
Los Angeles Daily News

Ducks defeat Kraken for 17th win, matching last season’s total

ANAHEIM — A first-place team defeated a last-place team on Wednesday night at Honda Center. The Ducks’ 4-1 victory over the expansion Seattle Kraken probably was to be expected given the gap between the teams in the standings, but their 17th victory of the season was a very big deal. It is, after all, the same number of wins they had during the pandemic-altered, 56-game 2020-21 season.
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To Seven Players, Two Staffers In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Three more Bruins players have landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic were all placed in protocol, along with one member of the Bruins team staff, bringing the grand total to six players and one staffer for Boston. This has all happened since Tuesday, when Boston placed Craig Smith and Brad Marchand in protocol. Patrice Bergeron was added on Wednesday. Update: Boston placed Oskar Steen and another staffer in protocol ahead of Thursday night’s game, bringing its total up to seven players and two staffers. The Bruins...
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL

