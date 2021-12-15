ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Nucor Shares Are Falling Today

By Adam Eckert
 4 days ago
Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) is trading lower Wednesday after the company issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Nucor expects fourth-quarter earnings to be in a range of $7.65 to $7.75 per share versus the estimate of $7.95 per share. However, if the company...

