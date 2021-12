Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the findings of the Jan. 6 Select Committee are “something the public needs to know” in an interview. McConnell’s remarks, coming from an interview with Spectrum News that aired Thursday, come months after he and Senate Republicans killed a bipartisan commission in May that would have investigated the riot. The select committee was formed weeks later, and most Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have dismissed it as nothing more than political grandstanding.

