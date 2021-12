The conceptual 'PXID – A1' electric bike has been designed by Robin Feng of PXID Design as a transportation solution that would provide urbanites with the ability to get around in an ultra-efficient manner. The bike is characterized by its folding construction that would enable it to be stored in a trunk or apartment with ease to have it ready at a moment's notice. The bike is equipped with a monochrome digital display that keeps riders informed of battery levels, how much range they have left, their speed, the current gear that the bike is in and more.

