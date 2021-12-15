Study Shows The Disappointing Truth Of Twitch Boosts

From 2013 until 2021, EA had a monopoly on anything pertaining to "Star Wars" in the video game realm. EA's exclusive "Star Wars" licensing deal coincided with Disney's purchase of the legendary science fiction IP, giving one of a company with a distinct shady side full reign on the future of "Star Wars" when it came to the world's most interactive entertainment medium. The results, as expected, were mixed, with critically acclaimed hits such as "Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order" being lumped in with complete duds, such as "Star Wars: Battlefront 2." Eventually, EA's inconsistency would see their initial 10-year exclusive licensing deal cut short in 2021, with Lucasfilm Games announcing the best possible news: that other companies would be granted the opportunity to create new "Star Wars" games in the future.
Comments / 0