Study Shows The Disappointing Truth Of Twitch Boosts

By Brittany Alva
 3 days ago
In the midst of the Twitch versus YouTube Gaming battle, both platforms implemented new features. While YouTube decided to throw out the public dislike count, Twitch rolled out a pay-to-win beta program where viewers could pay to boost a streamer. Despite how broken Twitch's system sounds, new data showed that it...

SVG

The Real Reason Ludwig Left Twitch For YouTube

Two of the biggest names in streaming have been going at it for months now, with streamers like TimTheTatman and DrLupo leaving Twitch to start streaming exclusively on YouTube. Of course, there were already plenty of popular and dedicated YouTube streamers, like Valkyrae and Dr Disrespect, but more and more people are jumping the Twitch ship in favor of the Google-owned content platform. Adding to that list is Ludwig Ahgren, one of Twitch's biggest stars.
SVG

PewDiePie Doubles Down On Feeling 'Retired'

There was once a time where Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg's name was inescapable when talking about streamers or video games, but it feels like that time has started to pass — and it sounds like he's fine with that. As fans and viewers raise concerns over PewDiePie's dwindling popularity, the YouTuber has doubled down on considering himself to be "retired." Although PewDiePie still frequently uploads content and is far from done, his output has changed quite a bit. The YouTuber is now free to play the types of games and produce the kind of videos he wants, regardless of fans' desires.
SVG

Disguised Toast Is Already Warning New Streamers Away From Twitch

Streaming on Twitch is a dream for a lot of people. Getting to log in, play video games, chat, and make money — what could be better? But there's a shady side to Twitch and growing on the platform is notoriously difficult, especially now. For every story about a Twitch streamer who blew up in 2021, there are tens of thousands of streamers who spent their year performing to an audience of zero. Many blame Twitch itself for not working harder to prioritize the discoverability of small streamers, instead, choosing to give partnered streamers who already have massive followings the lion's share of the attention. That's a big part of the reason so many streamers are starting to think streaming on YouTube looks better than Twitch right now.
SVG

Why TimTheTatman And Ludwig Fans Are Furious With Twitch

Twitch has had a rough year, and the shady side of the company keeps coming out in full force. With a bunch of streamers saying sayonara to the platform — like Ludwig, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo – YouTube Gaming has never looked better. As if people weren't already annoyed with Twitch, the streaming service decided to cut out some of its biggest talent from its 2021 recaps: the people who left Twitch.
dbltap.com

Much-Maligned Twitch Boost Feature Reportedly Useless

The paid boost feature Twitch introduced in October has no real impact on viewer numbers, per a report by independent journalist Zach Bussey. The boost feature allows a select group of streamers in the US and their viewers to pay to push the streamer's broadcast to Twitch's front page, ostensibly to up viewership. Streamers and viewers alike complained that the feature would only help streamers that were already big enough to throw money at promotion, rather than helping smaller streamers that could use the discoverability.
SVG

TimTheTatman Reveals His Thoughts On Ludwig Leaving Twitch

In the past few months, streamers have been making big moves between platforms, signing new contracts and making their new homes elsewhere on the internet. Recent comments from superstar streamer TimTheTatman may indicate that many of these streamers are encountering the same issues, at least when it comes to content creators parting ways with Twitch.
Eurogamer.net

Twitch boost function reportedly has no real impact

A report has suggested Twitch's new paid boost feature has no real impact on viewer numbers. The function was tested over the past month among a subsection of streamers in the US. It allows both viewers and streamers to pay to "boost" a stream to a front page slot for extra promotion.
