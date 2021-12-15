Jimmie Johnson to race full 2022 IndyCar schedule, including ovals and Indianapolis 500

That Jimmie Johnson announced Wednesday he is competing in the 2022 Indianapolis 500 was not a surprise.

That he's doing the full 2022 IndyCar season was.

"I'm really excited about this next chapter of my career,” Johnson said in a release. “The safety of these cars has come so far, and after I tested the ovals at Texas and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I realized this was a challenge I wanted to undertake."

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion joined Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar last season on a two-year contract, saying he'd only do road and street courses. Johnson was expected to add the Indianapolis 500 to his schedule this season — the No. 48 Carvana Honda livery was unveiled as part of the announcement on the "Today Show" on Wednesday — but not all of the series' ovals.

Tony Kanaan drove the No. 48 car for the ovals last season. A Chip Ganassi Racing official told IndyStar the team would have an announcement on Kanaan's role with the team in the near future.

Johnson drove in 12 road and street courses last season with a best finish of 17th in the last two races of the season, Laguna Seca and Long Beach. He tested on the oval at Texas Motor Speedway in August, and Johnson completed nearly all of his Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Oct. 6 before rain ended the day early.

"I can’t wait to be part of the Indianapolis 500, it’s a childhood dream come true,” Johnson said in a statement. "Last season was so incredible for me and I made a lot of progress, so I know I can be competitive on tracks that I have experience on."

Carvana will be Johnson's primary partner and livery for all but one of his scheduled races. The American Legion is sponsoring the No. 48 at Iowa in July.

“I am looking forward to seeing Jimmie get back on the track after having a year under his belt," team owner Chip Ganassi said in a statement. "With all the experience he has on ovals from his NASCAR career and adding it to his 2021 experience in an Indy car, we think the IndyCar ovals will play right into his strength. I can’t wait for the 2022 season to begin.”

