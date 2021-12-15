ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos takes himself 'a bit too seriously'

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jfape_0dNX4T7i00
Elon Musk took a jab at Jeff Bezos for his "serious" attitude. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images; Joe Skipper/Reuters
  • Elon Musk said Jeff Bezos takes himself too seriously in an interview with the Financial Times.
  • Musk is known for constantly tweeting and sharing memes.
  • Musk and Bezos, two of the world's richest people, have butted heads over the years.

Jeff Bezos needs to cut loose, according to Elon Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said his fellow billionaire "does take himself a bit too seriously," in an interview with the Financial Times published Wednesday naming him its Person of the Year. Musk and Bezos, the two richest people on the planet, have feuded for going on two decades.

Musk may lead the most valuable carmaker on the planet — and one of the most valuable public companies, period — but he doesn't act like it. At least not in the traditional sense. Unlike top executives as other firms, Musk regularly tweets out memes, juvenile jokes, and the occasional company update to his 66.5 million followers. He frequently engages with fans online and gets into spats with critics.

"I keep forgetting you're still alive," Musk recently replied to a tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders calling for higher taxes on the wealthy.

Bezos' public image, by comparison, is highly curated. He has only 3 million followers on Twitter and isn't prone to the same unfiltered musings and casual banter as Musk. That may not be such a bad thing, as Musk's tweets have landed him in hot water with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. One notorious comment about taking Tesla private led to a $40 million settlement that also required lawyers to review some of Musk's future social media posts.

Musk's comments are just the latest in a 15-year feud between the two centibillionaires, which has intensified amid a growing rivalry between their rocket companies, SpaceX and Blue Origin. "Turns out Besos [sic] retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX," Musk tweeted in August. Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO in July.

In the same breath as he criticized Bezos for being too serious, Musk said his rival doesn't work hard enough on his space company, Blue Origin.

"In some ways, I'm trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress," Musk told the FT. "As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub."

Comments / 1

Related
techstartups.com

Elon Musk: “I came to the US with no money & graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships & working 2 jobs while at school”

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who are happy for someone else’s success and achievements and those who are resentful and jealous of others’ success. On January 7, 2021, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of more than $185 billion.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jeff Bezos
Complex

Elon Musk Says Jeff Bezos Should ‘Spend Less Time in the Hot Tub’

Elon Musk has some advice for his billionaire rival Jeff Bezos: work harder. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke candidly about his ongoing space race against the Amazon founder. Musk, who was just named FT’s and Time’s Person of the Year, referred to Bezos as a “friend” with “reasonably good engineering aptitude,” but wasn’t putting enough time and energy into his aerospace company Blue Origin.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Elon Musk scares Mercedes-Benz and BMW: former GM and Ford exec Bob Lutz

Veteran automotive executive Bob Lutz recently revealed in a statement to the Financial Times that German luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW are afraid of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Lutz’s statements were included in an article awarding Elon Musk with the Financial Times‘ Person of the Year Award. Elon...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Who is the richest person in the world: Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos?

There is no disputing that Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are among the wealthiest people on the planet. However, because the personal fortunes of these two self-made billionaires are dependent on their stakes in their companies and other investments, their net worths can rise and fall with the stock market. However, here's what we know about who the richest person in the world is, as of December 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Financial Times#Blue Origin
The Independent

Joy Reid accuses Elon Musk of 'misappropriating Black vernacular for misogynistic purposes'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has blasted Elon Musk for what she described as “misappropriating black vernacular” language in a critical tweet aimed at Senator Elizabeth Warren. The Telsa and Space X chief was responding to comments made by Ms Warren earlier this week, who suggested that Mr Musk didn't deserve his selection as Time’s person of the year, as he hadn't paid enough taxes in 2021. The executive has gained something of a reputation for hitting back at critics, and in typical fashion, he lashed out at the Massachusetts lawmaker in a now-viral post. Please don’t call the manager...
CELEBRITIES
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Responds To Senator Warren's Insult Multiple Times

As you probably already know, TIME magazine chose Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year. It really doesn't matter how we feel about TIME's choice, or whether we agree or disagree, the deal is done. While many people were quick to voice their dissent, others excitedly called the CEO very deserving.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
raleighnews.net

Musk performs his favorite party trick with Tesla stock

In his second round of sales this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk got rid of another 934,091 company shares for more than $884 million, regulatory filings showed on Thursday. However, the billionaire now owns more Tesla stock than ever. Musk also sold the same number on Monday. He has now...
STOCKS
CNN

Elon Musk calls Elizabeth Warren 'Senator Karen' in fight over taxes

New York (CNN Business) — Senator Elizabeth Warren and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are in the middle of a full-scale Twitter war. Warren called the world's richest person a freeloader for paying $0 in income taxes in recent years. Musk responded with a series of personal attacks, calling Warren "Senator Karen" and claiming his income tax bill is about to be the largest in US history.
INCOME TAX
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls Senator Warren A 'Karen,' Says She Reminds Him Of His Childhood Friend's 'Angry Mom'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday fired a battery of tweets in response to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calling him a “freeloader.”. What Happened: Warren on Monday in a Twitter post commented on the “rigged tax code” and why it needs to be changed so that "The Person of the Year...actually pay taxes” and stop “freeloading off” everyone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
u.today

$850 Million Worth of Doge Transferred Anonymously Before Elon Musk's Announcement

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Business Insider

331K+
Followers
22K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy