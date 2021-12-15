ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

BetMGM Launches Borgata Bingo In New Jersey

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today the launch of Borgata Bingo online in New Jersey. Borgata Bingo gives players access to the first 75-ball real money online bingo product in the U.S., as well as to a host of exclusive slot games and jackpot prizes. This is the first bingo product built exclusively for BetMGM by Entain, which leverages the global gaming expertise of Entain as well as its industry leading technology and in-house product development capabilities.

"Borgata Bingo provides players with an engaging digital gaming experience - one that builds upon the fun of live, in-person bingo," said Matthew Sunderland, Vice President of Gaming, BetMGM. "We're pleased to introduce this first-of-its-kind platform as we further expand the Borgata brand online."

Borgata Bingo features both 75- and 90-ball bingo games. In addition to a full schedule of bingo programming, Borgata Bingo players can play Slingo and their favorite slot games, including BetMGM's exclusive networked progressive jackpot games, without ever leaving the app.

Integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows Borgata Bingo players to redeem their online gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties including the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, as well as MGM Grand, Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas, MGM National Harbor in Maryland and Beau Rivage in Mississippi.

BetMGM is currently the top online casino operator in New Jersey, with a reported 30% gross gaming revenue (GGR) market share in October. BetMGM is also the leading online gaming operator in the United States, with an estimated 32% national GGR market share across its live markets: New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Borgata Bingo is available for download in New Jersey on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop at https://bingo.borgataonline.com. As BetMGM continues to expand its platforms into new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. To learn more about BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGMBetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betmgm-launches-borgata-bingo-in-new-jersey-301445033.html

SOURCE BetMGM

Comments / 0

Related
theridgewoodblog.net

New Jersey Attractions

New Jersey, a beautiful peninsula state, is one of the country’s most vibrant and contrasting states. You will find sprawling industrial areas, attractive tourist destinations, as well as breathtaking natural beauty. Although there are many exciting places to visit throughout the state, the peninsula’s eastern coast has the most tourist attractions.
TRAVEL
onlinepokerreport.com

New Jersey Online Casinos

The NJ online gambling market is the biggest and most mature market for legal gambling in the US. New Jersey has online casinos, sports betting in addition to poker. It also has by far the widest selection of real money casinos, with roughly 30 brands available to choose from and is the launching pad for most new online casinos. There’s room for up to 45 casinos in future.
GAMBLING
Entrepreneur

MGM Resorts' (MGM) BetMGM Unveils Borgata Bingo in New Jersey

MGM Resorts International’s MGM BetMGM recently announced the launch of Borgata Bingo online in New Jersey. This marks the first bingo product built wholly for BetMGM by Entain. Borgata Bingo will provide players access to the first 75-ball real money online bingo product in the United States. The platform...
GAMBLING
New Jersey 101.5

The ultimate gift guide for those missing New Jersey

Tis the season of Holiday gift giving and I thought with all the restrictions and hassle of traveling during this pandemic there are many out there throughout the world that are missing the essence of New Jersey. They are missing the ability to touch, feel and be reminded that we are still the greatest place to be. With that said we put together a list of top ten items you can easily find on Amazon that will remind our dislocated New Jerseyan of the Great Garden State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
GamingToday

BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Code for Free $200 Pre-Launch Offer

Put the beads over your head and raise a Brandy Milk Punch! Louisiana is poised to launch online sports betting, and BetMGM Louisiana is upfront to offer a lucrative pre-launch offer of $200 in free bets. Use our exclusive link to claim the BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Code offer. Louisiana officials...
LOUISIANA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

This is the oldest restaurant in New Jersey

Every time a new restaurant is opened in New Jersey it is lauded for whatever creations its chef and designers dream of. We’re constantly looking for the next new intriguing idea in dining out. But does anyone ever stop to think about the old way of dining? And I’m not talking about your mid-century meat and potatoes situation or your mobbed-up steak joint.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lottery Jackpot of All Time

Lotteries are not new in the United States. As many as 392 lotteries were held in America between 1721 and 1783, according to “Lotteries in Colonial America” by Neal Millikan. By the early 19th century, lotteries were used to fund public works, much as they are today. Today, almost every state runs a lottery, and […]
LOTTERY
New Jersey Monthly

Meet New Jersey’s New ‘Head of Pizza’

New Jersey, meet your new Head of Pizza, local foodie Adrienne Middleton. Slice, an online ordering platform for independent pizzerias, has elected what it calls Heads of Pizza in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to promote the visibility of small business-pizza places around the country. Adrienne Middleton, who lives in Bayonne, was named New Jersey’s Head of Pizza last month. She grew up in Jersey City and Harrison and started her Yelp journey in early 2018. Middleton soon amassed enough likes and followers to earn Yelp Elite status. On her Instagram account, EastCoastAdri, she highlights her favorite independent businesses—especially pizzerias.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm Resorts International#Borgata Bingo#Gaming#Mgm Grand#Aria#Mgm National Harbor#Ggr#Ios
987thecoast.com

NEW OMICRON STRAIN HAS ARRIVED IN NEW JERSEY

The new omicron variant of coronavirus has appeared in the Garden State. Governor Murphy announced Friday night that a woman from New Jersey had travelled to South Africa, and she tested positive at the end of November. The woman is experiencing moderate symptoms, and is recovering.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ahherald.com

Happy 234th Birthday New Jersey!

On December 18, 1787, New Jersey became the 3rd State admitted into the Union. In 1664, James, Duke of York took control of New Netherlands (later NY). King Charles II granted all the land between the Connecticut and Delaware rivers to James. James later gave two of his friends, Lord...
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Twitter
Thrillist

Southwest Is Having Another Flight Sale, with Fares Starting at $59

Good or bad, 2021 is nearly at a close. Which means that now is the time to take stock of what you did, what you wish you did, and what you wish to never do again. For many of us, traveling was still not much of an option in 2021, as travel requirements and new COVID-19 variants left us in limbo. But if you want to change that and have been yearning to get away from your usual routine, Southwest Airlines has something for you.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

City With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record.  The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy