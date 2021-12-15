ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Premier League: Leicester v Tottenham game on despite both clubs asking for postponement

BBC
 3 days ago

Leicester's Premier League game with Tottenham will go ahead, despite both clubs asking for it to be postponed. The Foxes are without nine players for Thursday's home game because of Covid-related issues and injuries. Tottenham wanted to use the date to play their Europa Conference League game with Rennes,...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Premier League chief Richard Masters writes to all 20 top-flight clubs asking them to 'strongly encourage' players to get vaccinated amid a recent surge in Covid cases and matches being postponed because of Omicron

The Premier League has urged clubs to encourage their players to get vaccinated against Covid-19. A surge in cases due to the omicron variant has significantly impacted the top-flight, with more than half of this weekend's games being postponed. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has stressed the importance of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Rodgers
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Postponement#Foxes#Leicester V#Covid#Europa Conference League#European#Spurs#Vitesse Arnhem
The Independent

European rugby chiefs facing fixture headache following raft of postponements

European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven matches that have been postponed this weekend.And with the new French travel restrictions that have caused chaos across the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup likely to continue into January, meaningful completion of the group phase is no longer a certainty.All seven round two games involving French and British clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been called off due to the measures imposed on travellers from the UK that make cross-border competition impossible.Five Champions Cup games have fallen, on top...
RUGBY
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Clubs help the homeless despite Premier League blocking shirt initiative

Five Premier League clubs will support homelessness charity Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign despite the league blocking an initiative for all top-flight sides to wear their away shirts at home on Boxing Day. Shelter have confirmed Brentford, Brighton, Everton, Tottenham and Watford will help the charity through fundraising, matchday advertising and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Nations League draw live stream: How to watch ceremony online and on TV today

The draw for 2022/23 Nations League will take place later today.The tournament will be the third edition of the Uefa Nations League, after the first two were won by Portugal and France. The 55 nations will be split into Leagues A, B, C and D, which themselves will be split into small groups.The draw takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon.Follow the Nations League draw LIVE!Here is everything you need to know.When is the Nations League draw?The Nations League draw takes place today, Thursday 16 December, at 5pm GMT.How to watchThe Nations League draw will be broadcast on Uefa’s...
UEFA
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage dismisses suggestions it is a good time to be playing Chelsea

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage dismissed suggestions this is the right time to take on Chelsea as he revealed Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for coronavirus.Chelsea sat atop the Premier League at the start of the month but are now below Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings after a mini-blip that has seen the European champions take four points from their last three games.Yet Lage, whose eighth-placed Wolves are only five points adrift of the top-four, is wary of drawing any confidence from the Blues’ recent run ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s scheduled visit to Molineux...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

James Anderson strikes twice but England remain on the back foot in Adelaide

Australia kept England down on a second draining day in Adelaide reaching 390 for seven as they batted through a fifth full session to take control of the floodlit second Test.At the second break the tourists looked desperately weary, sapped by the South Australian heat, deflated by a lethargic middle session and facing the possibility of a declaration that would see them batting under pressure in the unpredictable ‘twilight’ period.Three wickets for 81 in the afternoon’s play had given England some reason for optimism earlier in the day, but a stand of 91 involving the frustratingly familiar face of...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy