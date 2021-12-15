Man arrested in Hardy County on bomb threat charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Hardy County early Tuesday morning on a bomb threat charge, officers said.

Corey Secrist, 23, was arrested on charges related to a false bomb threat at the Pilgrims Pride Fresh Plant in Moorefield in October, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they were dispatched to the plant in reference to a bomb threat received by a night shift supervisor at the plant from Secrist.

Secrist, an employee at the plant, allegedly sent the supervisor a message on Facebook Messenger saying “(An employee) has a bomb set to go off at 4:25 a.m. … in the box room.”

The criminal complaint says the supervisor called Secrist, and he said that the bomb was located in “a long, brown taped box in a lid box.”

Officers said they went to the box room approximately 13 minutes before the planned detonation with the maintenance crew in an attempt to locate anything that resembled the box Secrist described to the supervisor, but nothing was found.

All personnel was ordered to clear the building 5 minutes before the planned detonation, according to officers.

No bomb was found or detonated at the plant, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke to Secrist 25 minutes after the planned bomb detonation, and he told officers that he was shown in a dream by God that an employee at the plant had placed a bomb in the box room.

Secrist has been charged with one count of a bomb threat.

5 News chose not to release the name of the employee Secrist referred to or the supervisor in question at the plant to protect the innocent.