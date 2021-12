First Minister Mark Drakeford has not ruled out adding more Covid restrictions after Christmas, as he said there “won’t be any parties at nightclubs on New Year’s Eve”.He announced new legal measures that will come into force on December 27, to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.Mr Drakeford urged people to downsize their festive plans, saying his own celebrations would be “modest”.The rules to be introduced in 10 days are taken from the country’s Alert level 2, and include bringing back social distancing, barriers and one-way systems in businesses.The Welsh Government said the plan currently does not include restrictions...

