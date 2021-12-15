PHOTOS: High winds, damage, ominous clouds in Colorado Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — High winds moved through Denver around 8 a.m., knocking out power for many people.

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecast 60-100 mph wind gusts in the mountains, foothills, and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday. High wind warnings were in effect 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Photos captured the front as it moved through. We would love to see your photos. You can upload them here .

A tree smashed right on top of a truck in downtown Littleton (credit: Shanah Dehmel-Windey)

Wind damage in Littleton. Two downed trees, downed power lines, and if you look closely, there’s a car under there. Luckily none is hurt. (credit: Kim Posey, KDVR)

Credit: Scott Summers Hwy 36 Southbound looking at Boulder

Credit: Kevin Torres

Credit: NWS

Credit: CSP Copper Mountain

Credit: Brian Gregory

Rainbow. Credit: Randy Alford

A trailer overturned in Arvada, Colo. (Photo: KDVR)

FOX31 will continue to update this gallery throughout the day Wednesday.

