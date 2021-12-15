ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

PHOTOS: High winds, damage, ominous clouds in Colorado Wednesday

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — High winds moved through Denver around 8 a.m., knocking out power for many people.

The Pinpoint Weather Team forecast 60-100 mph wind gusts in the mountains, foothills, and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday. High wind warnings were in effect 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Photos captured the front as it moved through. We would love to see your photos. You can upload them here .

  • A tree smashed right on top of a truck in downtown Littleton (credit: Shanah Dehmel-Windey)
    Wind damage in Littleton. Two downed trees, downed power lines, and if you look closely, there’s a car under there. Luckily none is hurt. (credit: Kim Posey, KDVR)
    Credit: Scott Summers Hwy 36 Southbound looking at Boulder
    Credit: Kevin Torres
    Credit: NWS
    Credit: CSP Copper Mountain
  • Credit: Brian Gregory
    Rainbow. Credit: Randy Alford
  • A trailer overturned in Arvada, Colo. (Photo: KDVR)

FOX31 will continue to update this gallery throughout the day Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

