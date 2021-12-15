PHOTOS: High winds, damage, ominous clouds in Colorado Wednesday
DENVER (KDVR) — High winds moved through Denver around 8 a.m., knocking out power for many people.
The Pinpoint Weather Team forecast 60-100 mph wind gusts in the mountains, foothills, and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday. High wind warnings were in effect 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Photos captured the front as it moved through.
