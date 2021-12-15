ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Northern Trust Enhances Digitization Of Unstructured Data For Alternative Asset Investors

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Northern Trust has enhanced the depth and range of alternative asset data it can provide to asset owner clients through a collaboration with Accelex, a data acquisition, analytics and reporting provider focused on the alternative investment space. The new capability for unstructured data complements other artificial intelligence-powered data extraction capabilities that Northern Trust has developed in house for its alternative asset servicing business and for clients of Northern Trust's Front Office Solutions platform.

Limited partners in private equity and other alternative investments are pushing for greater insights from the mountain of unstructured data they receive from investment managers. Increasingly, LPs seek data beyond basic performance and exposure metrics to analyze their investments. Leveraging Accelex technology, Northern Trust can provide asset owners with a broader, more timely range of insights as the solution expands data granularity and automates the extraction process to provide cleaner inputs to the Northern Trust Front Office Solutions system.

"Northern Trust continues on our multi-year initiative to digitize the servicing of alternative assets," said Melanie Pickett, head of Front Office Solutions at Northern Trust. "By leveraging Accelex's scalable technology to complement our top-notch service teams, we will provide our asset allocator clients with an increasing ability to ingest, curate, and use unstructured data to lead them to insights and improve their investment decision-making."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Northern Trust, enabling them to deliver compelling alternative investment transparency for asset owners worldwide," said Michael Aldridge, president of Accelex. "Our data science-led solution automates the often-manual process of extracting data from large volumes of complex fund investment documents. Accelex seamlessly surfaces data at both the fund and underlying asset level, allowing Northern Trust to offer critical look-through insights to their clients."

About AccelexAccelex ( https://accelextech.com) provides data acquisition, analytics and reporting solutions for investors and asset servicers enabling firms to access the full potential of critical investment performance and transactional data. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Accelex solutions automate processes for the extraction, analysis and sharing of difficult-to-access unstructured data. Founded by senior alternative investment executives, former BCG partners and successful fintech entrepreneurs, Accelex is headquartered in London with offices in Paris, Luxembourg, New York and Toronto.

About Northern TrustNorthern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005597/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Investors Are Flocking to Inflation-Linked Assets

Investors are betting that consumer prices will continue to rise by piling into inflation-linked assets like certain government bonds, commodity funds and real estate investment trusts, the Financial Times reports. Although central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve are signaling plans to tighten monetary policy more quickly than expected to...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Northern Trust (NTRS) Teams Up With Accelex, Aids Digitization

NTRS - Free Report) has joined hands with Accelex, a data acquisition, analytics and reporting provider, to expand the ambit of alternative asset data offerings for Northern Trust’s Front Office Solutions clients. This underpins NTRS’ efforts to digitize alternative asset servicing and enhance asset owner clients’ experience. On similar lines, NTRS had previously rolled out artificial intelligence-powered data extraction capabilities.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CoinMENA Integrates Chainlink to Bring Enhanced Transparency to Its Digital Assets Exchange

CoinMENA, the digital assets exchange designed specifically for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is pleased to announce our live integration of the industry leading Chainlink Price Feeds—decentralized data feeds that provide accurate, tamperproof, and transparent asset prices on various cryptocurrencies, FX rates, and traditional assets. CoinMENA is referencing Chainlink Price Feeds during all fiat-to-crypto transactions on the exchange, ensuring users are getting fair-market exchange rates.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
etftrends.com

Moneyball Investing: Trust the Data, Not the Behavior

How do you define risk? For Billy Beane, the famed general manager of the A’s, risk meant something far different to him than the team’s scouts. By virtue of their role as talent evaluators, their version of risk incorporated job security concerns about their own supposed expertise and know-how. Billy only cared about data. He didn’t trust his scouts or even his own mind to make the best decisions…he wanted to strip all of that out and focus only on the data.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Team

Northern Trust Wealth Management announced today the appointment of John Donahoo as Senior Managing Director of the Northeast Florida market. Donahoo will lead a team of seasoned professionals who serve high net worth families, endowments, and foundations with comprehensive wealth management services in Northeast Florida. Donahoo has more than 25 years' experience in banking, investing and wealth management. He will report to East Florida Region President Michael J. Bracci.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thepaypers.com

LiquidX launches digital distribution of trade finance assets

US-based LiquidX, a global fintech solutions provider, has announced the launch of automated digital distribution technology for trade finance assets. With this launch, banks and asset managers will have a digital solution for programmatic, automated origination and distribution of trade finance assets, allowing them to scale, improve returns, and generate costs savings for their trade finance businesses, as the press release says.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Aldridge
Benzinga

Humble & Fume Debuts On OTCQX To Enhance Its Visibility To US Investors

Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) (OTCQX:HUMBF), a distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories, announced Tuesday the debut of its common shares in the OTCQX Best Market, upgrading from the Pink market. Shares of the Toronto-based company will trade under the ticker symbol of HUMBF. "We are happy to reach this...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates With MT4 To Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

PRAGUE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank's spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today's trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow's one as well.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unstructured Data#Digitization#Data Science#Northern Trust
TheStreet

ALERT: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - MARA

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Schlatre v. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-02209 (D. Nev). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Marathon Digital class action lawsuit charges Marathon Digital along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Beyond Protocol Lists Native Token On MEXC Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce the listing of its native token on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange with over 6 million users in over 70 countries. "We are thrilled to offer investors and traders exposure to...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

SBI Group launches crypto-asset fund for Japanese investors

Tokyo’s biggest finserv firm, SBI Group, will now allow general Japanese investors to purchase cryptocurrencies via its newly launched ‘crypto asset fund’. The fund is composed of seven cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT). The crypto-asset...
MARKETS
Gazette

Stocks rise after CPI data reassures investors

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar weakened and a gauge of global equity markets edged higher on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose as expected in November, easing concerns the Federal Reserve would aggressively tighten monetary policy to combat inflation. Gold gained as rising inflation lifted its safe-haven appeal, while...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
theblockcrypto.com

Institutional Custody for Digital Assets: A Primer — Commissioned by Copper

Custody has always been a central topic for digital assets with good reason. Properly secured digital assets cannot be stolen or confiscated, this is one of the key differentiators between digital assets and other asset classes. This report examines how this is possible and the technologies used by modern institutional...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy