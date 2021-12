CHICAGO – With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing in the U.S., the Omicron variant emerging, and 47 million adults who are eligible for vaccination still unvaccinated, the American Medical Association (AMA) is urging support for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard to help ensure the health and safety of employees and bolster vaccination rates across the country. In a letter to OSHA, the AMA notes that widespread uptake of COVID-19 vaccines will be required to help limit severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 and bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, broader uptake of COVID-19 vaccines will be critical to help ease the ongoing strain on the nation’s health care system, which has been overburdened from the continually significant numbers of preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations.

